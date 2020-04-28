Dwayne Johnson's 'Titan Games' Get Season 2 Premiere Date – Up News Info

NBC's hit series of athletic contests The Titan Games He will return for his second season on Monday, May 25, the network said today. Organized and produced by Dwayne Johnson, The Titan Games will premiere with a two-hour episode that begins at 8 PM ET / PT on May 25. Beginning June 1, the series will begin airing on its regularly scheduled time of 8-9 PM.

The Titan Games I was lucky to have all of Season 2 episodes in the can before the coronavirus-related production closings in mid-March. NBC's other great summer sports competition show, American Ninja Warrior, he was forced to stop production and his status remains in limbo.

The Titan Games It offers ordinary people a once in a lifetime opportunity to compete in epic face-to-face challenges designed by Johnson to assess the mind, body, and heart. This season, everyday heroes including doctors, nurses, veterans, and teachers will compete against world-class professional athletes to be announced soon in the Titan arena. The winners advance to the last challenge of Mt. Olympus, the consummate athletic test of speed, strength, agility and endurance.

In its first season, The Titan Games It earned a 1.7 rating in adults ages 18-49 with 6.0 million overall viewers on Live + Seven Day Nielsens. Its premiere on January 3, 2019 has grown to a 3.8 rating at 18-49 and 10.5 million viewers with all digital and linear lagged viewing to date. Throughout the season, The Titan Games reached a total of more than 48 million viewers.

The Titan Games It is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions. Dwayne Johnson, Arthur Smith, Dany García, Hiram García, Brian Gewirtz, David Friedman and Anthony Storm will be the executive producers of the series.