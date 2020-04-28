DU pioneers lose another player to NHL contract

The University of Denver hockey team surprisingly lost another player to an NHL contract on Monday when sophomore forward Emilio Pettersen signed with the Calgary flames.

Pioneers coach David Carle said last month that junior defender and team captain Ian Mitchell was his only "flight risk,quot; out of season. Mitchell signed with the Chicago Blackhawks on April 13.

Pettersen, selected in the sixth round of the 2018 Flames draft, had 19 goals and 65 points in 76 games at DU. The Norwegian led the Pioneers with 35 points in 36 games last season, which was cut short by the coronavirus.