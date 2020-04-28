Drive-Thru COVID-19 tests are now available at the Alameda County Fairgrounds – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (KPIX) – Normally at this time of year, the Alameda County Fairgrounds is being stepped up for the opening day of the Alameda County Fair. Instead, it is now the site for COVID-19 testing.

Rick Shumway is president and CEO of Stanford Health Care – Valley Care and says that Alameda County has been flattening the curve.

"From a health point of view and a compliance point of view around the shelter-in-place, I think we are very fortunate to have seen the same kinds of trends and the flattening of the curve in Alameda County,quot; .

The tests will take place over the next 4 weeks while supplies last. Monday, before 1 p.m. and 300 test kits later, they had to close the store for the day.

As for the future of opening the Alameda County Fair, we asked Angel Moore, Vice President of Business Development.

"We are monitoring the county and state mandates just like everyone else," said Moore. "The fair, it's our Super Bowl, it's our mission, that's why we are here."

As for testing, no appointment is needed and testing is available for patients with or without a doctor's order. Test results can take up to 72 hours.