Donald Trump reportedly urges governors to "seriously consider,quot; reopening schools for the remainder of the academic year

Donald Trump has expressed his desire to reopen the country in various ways, including giving governors the green light to open corporate doors if they so choose. Now Donnie is reportedly urging governors to do the same for schools.

In an audio obtained by CNN, Trump held a conference call with the governors, urging them to "seriously consider,quot; reopening the schools as part of their effort to get the economy back on track.

"Some of you might start thinking about school vacancies, because many people want to have school vacancies," he said. It's not a big issue, young children have done very well in this disaster we've all been through. "

Despite the decision of many states to close schools for the rest of the academic year, Donnie seems to think that reopening is surely possible.

“So a lot of people are thinking about school openings. And I think it's something, Mike (Pence), that you can seriously consider and maybe move on. "

However, Donnie's plans may not materialize due to the number of states that have already closed the doors of schools. With just two months to go to the school year and great successes for the economy, students can be learning at home for a little while longer.

CNN documents that 43 states, including Washington, D.C., have mandated that schools not reopen this academic year, while the remaining states have simply recommended that students continue virtual learning. There is also the reality that school administrators will be tasked with maintaining social distancing guidelines to keep students and faculty safe.

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci mentioned that school openings would be "unpredictable," noting that the pandemic may not stop until the fall.

“I fully hope, although I am humble enough to know that I cannot predict accurately, that by the time we reach the fall, we will have this under control enough that it will certainly no longer be. where people close schools. "

What do you think, Roomies? Should schools reopen for this academic year?