Dollar General Store closed for allegedly not following social distancing guidelines – Up News Info

– Police closed a Dollar General store in Kentucky this week for allegedly failing to follow proper social distancing measures, authorities said.

Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton said officers were present at the Dollar General store in Elkhorn City on Monday night.

Police shut Elkhorn City Dollar General for not following social distancing guidelines https://t.co/0n1SV4rpSG pic.twitter.com/k1QQsny9B8 – Neil Middleton (@neilwymt) April 28, 2020

A worker was subpoenaed to court and a client was due to be subpoenaed for not complying with the guidelines, reported WYMT, a Up News Info affiliate.

The police chief added that the department is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously and is doing what it needs to do to keep the community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.