Home Local News Dollar General Store closed for allegedly failing to follow social distancing guidelines...

Dollar General Store closed for allegedly failing to follow social distancing guidelines – Up News Info Tampa

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Dollar General Store closed for allegedly failing to follow social distancing guidelines - CBS Tampa
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (Up News Info Local) – Police closed a Dollar General store in Kentucky this week for allegedly failing to follow proper social distancing measures, authorities said.

Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton said officers were present at the Dollar General store in Elkhorn City on Monday night.

A worker was subpoenaed to court and a client was due to be subpoenaed for not complying with the guidelines, reported WYMT, a Up News Info affiliate.

The police chief added that the department is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously and is doing what it needs to do to keep the community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTMLc464f4c3c5483af9c2e4c68a2f043e7312%

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©