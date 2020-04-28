Doctors believe they have discovered another possible cure for the coronavirus: BGR

Doctors who treated severe cases of COVID-19 in New York attempted stem cell therapy in 12 patients, 10 of whom stopped ventilators after receiving treatment.

It's unclear whether the new coronavirus disease can be cured with stem cells, but Mesoblast researchers will conduct a clinical trial on 300 critically ill patients to find more answers.

Anecdotal evidence indicates that stem cells may be helpful, but the science behind this needs to be explained.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The new coronavirus may not have a cure at this time, but it is still worth acknowledging the massive research effort underway to discover treatments that can limit COVID-19 complications and prevent death. Doctors have observed the positive effects of a wide variety of drugs that are supposed to treat other diseases, and some of these drugs are included in mass trials around the world. Scientists are also working on more than 70 vaccine candidates for COVID-19, and some of them already show promising results. In addition to that, there is survivor plasma that is rich in antibodies that can help people with weaker immune systems. And doctors think they have discovered another promising treatment for COVID-19: stem cells.

You often hear about stem cells and those reports are often miraculous in nature. Stem cells are human cells that have the "super power,quot; to transform into almost any cell in the body and can be used to treat some medical conditions. Stem cells could regenerate lung tissue, fight inflammation, and help serious COVID-19 patients breathe on their own. The problem with this line of thinking is that we just don't know it.

Mount Sinai doctors treated 12 patients with stem cell therapy, and 10 of them came out of their ventilators soon after, CBSNews reports. Doctors themselves have no idea what helped patients improve, and cannot definitively say that it was stem cells that saved their patients.

"What we saw in the first patient was that within four hours of obtaining the cells, many of their parameters began to improve," said Dr. Karen Osman. CBS. The doctor made it clear that they cannot claim that stem cell treatments are what saved patients. "We don't know," he said. "And we would never dare to say that it was related to cells."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The doctor explained that only a randomized controlled trial could tell them if stem cells can help with the recovery of COVID-19 patients. Fortunately, one of those studies is about to start. Mesoblast will test stem cell treatments on 300 patients suffering from severe lung inflammation.

Osman and his team believe that stem cells taken from the bone marrow could suppress inflammation in COVID-19 patients, and so they tried the therapy. One of those patients was Luis Naranjo, 60, who spent 14 days unconscious with a ventilator and lost 25 pounds while hospitalized for COVID-19. Naranjo made a full recovery after stem cell therapy and is at home working to regain his strength.

If it works, stem therapy would still not be a "miracle treatment," says Osman. "The miracle treatment will be a vaccine." While we wait for any kind of effective treatment with COVID-19, here is a simple explanation for stem cells:

Image source: Darko Vojinovic / AP / Shutterstock