Disney World and Universal Orlando theme parks seek 50% capacity in first reopening phase

Clearly, there will be major changes to major Central Florida theme parks, including Disney World and Universal Orlando, when they begin to reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease. The Orange County Economic Task Force issued some preliminary guidelines Tuesday when the state considers a phased approach to reopen the parks. All are just initial suggestions, and will be evaluated and updated in the coming days.

Among the initial recommendations, the largest theme parks will operate at 50% of capacity during a Phase 1 period. That could increase to 75% of capacity in Phase 2. In addition, all employees will be required to wear face masks, there will be Non-contact hand sanitizer at each entrance and turnstile, and at each attraction / ride entrance and exit, along with temperature controls for staff before their shift, as well as regular cleaning of all railings and surfaces. Any staff member age 65 or older will be encouraged to stay home.

Related story John Leguizamo's NGL collective launches the #UnidosTogether initiative led by Latinx led by Stay-At-Home Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

To help with social distancing, tape marks six feet apart can be placed on the attraction and ride queues.

During a subcommittee meeting on Governor Ron DeSantis' Florida Reopening Task Force last week, Universal Orlando CEO John Sprouls shared the measures the complex is considering, including screening employees, encouraging guests to wearing face masks, disinfecting rides and attractions throughout the day and increasing the use of their virtual line system.

Disney World has not publicly disclosed what steps it is considering when reopening its theme parks.

DeSantis is expected to announce formal reopening plans on Wednesday. Florida's stay-at-home order expires at midnight ET on Thursday.

The Orange County Economic Task Force is comprised of executives from various industries, including SeaWorld vice president of operations Brad Gilmour, Disney World's senior vice president of resort and transportation operations, Thomas Mazloum, and executive vice president of operations for Orlando Universal resort, Rich Costales.

The main theme parks have been closed since mid-March due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.