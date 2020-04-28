Disney Channels Executive Vice President Nancy Kanter leaves the company after 20 years

EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Kanter, executive vice president of content and creative strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide, which launched and built Disney's preschool television channel Disney Junior, will leave the company in late January 2021 after two decades.

Gary Marsh, President and Creative Director of Disney Channels Worldwide, with whom Kanter has worked side by side throughout his tenure, has just announced Kanter's pending departure in an email from the company (you can read below the post).

The two agreed on a long transition to give Marsh time to come up with a comprehensive plan for the future at Disney Channels. Kenter is not expected to withdraw. After two decades on Disney Channels, herding content for kids and families, the well-regarded executive felt she was ready for something new.

In his memo to the staff, Marsh highlighted some of Kanter's greatest accomplishments.

"Without a doubt, the most important thing among his many achievements is building one of the most culturally relevant channels and brands in the global children's television business, Disney Junior," he wrote. "At every turn, Disney Junior is a reflection of what matters most to Nancy: entertaining narratives powered by original characters that bring the magic and heart of the classic Disney to completely new stories."

He also recognized Kanter's role in leading the creation of the computer-animated series. Mickey mouse club, "That it became one of our most important franchises … ever." Other Disney series for kids whose development Kanter led included Disney Junior. Doc McStuffins, the Emmy award winner Sofia the first toand its innovative spin-off Elena of Avalor as much as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Disney +; and Secret Society of the Real Born, The first original Disney Channel movie for Disney +. She also defended the Disney Channel. Marvel & # 39; s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and animated fantasy comedy Owl house as much as Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and The proud family: stronger and prouder for Disney +.

Kanter joined Disney in 2001 as VP Original Programming, Playhouse Disney. It was promoted to SVP in 2004 and expanded to SVP, Playhouse Disney Worldwide in 2008.

In 2012, Kanter was named EVP, Original Programming and General Manager, Disney Junior Worldwide. In 2017, her role expanded to all content for children ages 2-14 and promoted to EVP, Content & Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide.

"There is no doubt that the more than 19 years I have spent on the Disney Channel have been the most productive and rewarding of my career," Kanter said in response to Marsh's email. "I couldn't be more proud of the content I have been able to create and the teams I have been fortunate to lead. I will be leaving next year looking forward to continuing to create content that will have a lasting impact on the lives of children and families in the entire world through today's expansive entertainment landscape. I thank the leaders of the entire company for giving me the opportunity not only to grow as an executive but also as a contributor to the enduring legacy of the great Disney narrative that will live on for generations. to come.

Here's Marsh's full note:

I wanted to share some news with you.

Nancy Kanter, our trusted partner and creative leader for almost 20 years, decided to leave the Disney Channel in late January 2021.

With her extraordinary talent and passion for storytelling, she helped us create stories for audiences just beginning to understand the power of stories. Undoubtedly, the most important among his many achievements is building one of the most culturally relevant channels and brands in the global children's television business, Disney Junior. At every turn, Disney Junior is a reflection of what matters most to Nancy: entertaining narratives powered by original characters that bring the magic and heart of the classic Disney to completely new stories.

Another of Nancy's remarkable and enduring accomplishments is leading the way in creating a new way of showing the the most beloved character in the entire Disney universe, Mickey Mouse, for preschoolers and their parents, with the CG animated series "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse", which became one of our biggest franchises … ever.

Nancy also directed the development of another notable series for Disney Junior, "Doc McStuffins". And it was Nancy who, early in the series' development, asked for the main character to visualize herself as a young black woman, and we proudly celebrated Doc when she became a role model for all boys, and especially girls in Colour. The series won the prestigious Peabody Award, and was cited by critics as "one of the most important shows in television history."

Her legacy also includes the Emmy Award-winning "Sofia the First" and her groundbreaking spin-off "Elena of Avalor", and the recently released "Look Real Detective". Each of these series is a testament to Nancy's administration of culturally accurate and universally engaging themed stories that are resonant and authentic to our diverse audiences.

In her expanded role as director of creative content and strategy for DCWW, Nancy drove the successful development of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" for Disney +, delivering the first original Disney Channel film, "Secret Society of Second Born Royals "to Disney +, and expanded the success of the Disney Channel original movie franchises" Zombies "and" Descendants "with the newer movies that offered even more viewers than their predecessors.

In our television animation studio, Nancy screened the Disney Channel's "Marvel & # 39; s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" and the animated fantasy comedy "The Owl House" (our # 1 animated series with girls and boys) and "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe "and" The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder "for Disney +.

In her tenure at Disney, it's clear that the content Nancy has championed is world-class and vast, too extensive to list here. But beyond specific content, her enduring legacies are the people she has led and the culture she has helped cultivate, who embody and embrace Nancy's commitment to honesty, integrity, and excellence in all aspects of the job. .

I have no doubt that he will continue to explore his passion for great stories in the next chapter of his impressive career. She won't be leaving us for many months, so we'll have plenty of time to celebrate her before she leaves. For now, however, join me in wishing him a magical journey ahead.

-Gary