Home Entertainment Disha Patani reveals why she feels like she's living in a zoo

Disha Patani reveals why she feels like she's living in a zoo

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Disha Patani reveals why she feels like she's living in a zoo
%MINIFYHTMLc3fa79bd48ad0cf8b062540725509ce812%

The beautiful Disha Patani has been creating quite a stir online as well as on the big screen. Her sexy personality has enchanted millions. Disha is currently locked up in her house like us and is spending all her time with her pets. The actress said that with so many animals around, it feels like she is living in a zoo. She said to a daily leader, “I am spending a lot of time with my pets. I have two cats. While one is called Sweety, the other is called Jasmine. "


Disha added: “I also have two dogs. One is called Gopu, while the other is Bella. "Not only this, Disha has a kite, which has built a nest behind the compressor in the air conditioner placed outside her window. Speaking of the same, she said," The baby kites are super cute. "

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
Disha Patani

%MINIFYHTMLc3fa79bd48ad0cf8b062540725509ce813%%MINIFYHTMLc3fa79bd48ad0cf8b062540725509ce814%

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©