Disha Patani reveals why she feels like she's living in a zoo

The beautiful Disha Patani has been creating quite a stir online as well as on the big screen. Her sexy personality has enchanted millions. Disha is currently locked up in her house like us and is spending all her time with her pets. The actress said that with so many animals around, it feels like she is living in a zoo. She said to a daily leader, “I am spending a lot of time with my pets. I have two cats. While one is called Sweety, the other is called Jasmine. "



Disha added: “I also have two dogs. One is called Gopu, while the other is Bella. "Not only this, Disha has a kite, which has built a nest behind the compressor in the air conditioner placed outside her window. Speaking of the same, she said," The baby kites are super cute. "

