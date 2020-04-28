Diddy confirms he's in talks with Dr. Dre about the Battle of Verzuz

Diddy has confirmed that he is in talks with Dr. Dre about having a Verzuz battle.

Diddy cut it off with Fat Joe on his Instagram show, where he asked if the battle might be underway.

"We are definitely talking about that," Diddy replied. "You heard it here. You heard it here on the show."

Teddy Riley called Dre at the end of his Verzuz battle with Babyface and asked him to fight Diddy. Dre seemed reluctant at first, but the idea may come to him.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"We need Dr. Dre versus P. Diddy to pay for the culture. Let's bring the two kings and give the people back," Swizz said last week, adding that it would be a "celebration, not a battle."

Unlike the last Verzuz, Swizz and Timbaland say a Diddy / Dre showdown would be pay-per-view, meaning it may not happen on Instagram Live.