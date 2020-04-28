Diddy confirms he's in talks with Dr. Dre about the Battle of Verzuz

Diddy has confirmed that he is in talks with Dr. Dre about having a Verzuz battle.

Diddy cut it off with Fat Joe on his Instagram show, where he asked if the battle might be underway.

"We are definitely talking about that," Diddy replied. "You heard it here. You heard it here on the show."

Teddy Riley called Dre at the end of his Verzuz battle with Babyface and asked him to fight Diddy. Dre seemed reluctant at first, but the idea may come to him.

