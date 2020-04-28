Diddy chooses Cassie and Kim Porter as his main ladies, but calls Kim "The One,quot;

There was a recent conversation between Diddy and Fat Joe on Instagram Live, which left many people impressed. During the video, Diddy chose Cassie and Kim Porter as their protagonists while listening to a classic jam.

More than that, Diddy excited many fans when he spoke about the love he has and still feels for Kim, and even revealed the monument he built in his garden to honor her.

The Shade Room shared the video and also made sure to keep in mind that he "talked about what Kim meant to him and warned all,quot; beaches and playboys "not to bother when they find a good one."

‘This is a special PSA announcement for all beaches. Playboys, you know. When you find that one, don't play with it. It's weird, someone who understands you and is there for you unconditionally, "Diddy said as quoted by TSR.

Marlo Hampton weighed in on the comments and said, "That part right there GOD is handling things."

Somoene said this about Cassie: "I am so glad that Cassie found her soul mate!" Blessings to her always, "and someone else said," The moral of the story is: give people their flowers why you can still. "

Another follower said, "He had two good women in his life and he let them go," and someone else posted this message: "He had to wait for her to die to realize that she was the one." How tragic. & # 39;

Someone else wrote: ‘Well Cassie chose and found exactly what she deserved. A man who knew what he was worth. "

Many people regret that Diddy only realized that Kim was the person after she left.

In other news, Diddy surprised fans with a message in which he reveals that he has just launched a news platform.



