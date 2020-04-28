Did Gigi Hadid's birthday celebration function as a gender reveal party?

Gigi hadid may have pulled a page out of Taylor SwiftThe playbook with this Easter egg.

Just informed that the supermodel is expecting a baby with love for a long time Zayn MalikZigi fans have uncovered a small but revealing detail from their recent 25th birthday celebration. Gigi was hinting at her pregnancy all this time? And perhaps even more shocking, could last week's party also hint at the sex of the baby?

Let's analyze the latest theory of the internet.

On Instagram, photos shared by Gigi and her mother, ex True housewives star Yolanda Hadid, the birthday girl is posing with a balloon "2,quot; and a balloon "5,quot;. One balloon is tied with a blue string, while the other has a pink string.

It's entirely possible that the color choices were simply a coincidence, but fans think otherwise. One tweeted in part, "The Blue and Pink Strings. Was this a gender reveal party too? I also think it's a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings."