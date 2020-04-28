Did Gigi Hadid's birthday celebration function as a gender reveal party?

Gigi hadid may have pulled a page out of Taylor SwiftThe playbook with this Easter egg.
Just informed that the supermodel is expecting a baby with love for a long time Zayn MalikZigi fans have uncovered a small but revealing detail from their recent 25th birthday celebration. Gigi was hinting at her pregnancy all this time? And perhaps even more shocking, could last week's party also hint at the sex of the baby?
Let's analyze the latest theory of the internet.
On Instagram, photos shared by Gigi and her mother, ex True housewives star Yolanda Hadid, the birthday girl is posing with a balloon "2,quot; and a balloon "5,quot;. One balloon is tied with a blue string, while the other has a pink string.
It's entirely possible that the color choices were simply a coincidence, but fans think otherwise. One tweeted in part, "The Blue and Pink Strings. Was this a gender reveal party too? I also think it's a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings."
Others even considered that a pink and a blue rope meant that Gigi and Zayn were expecting twins.
Pointing out Instagram posts as evidence, another tweeted"What if Zayn and Gigi are not just a boy but end up having twins a boy and a girl?"
While we will have to wait for the official confirmation of the future parents, the news about babies of Gigi and Zayn are not crazy.
In fact, the catwalk queen spoke recently I.D magazine about her dream of becoming a mother.
"I think as I get older … well, one day I will start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling," Gigi shared. "I love the creative side of fashion, it is very rewarding. The people I work with make me very happy, I am very lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I dedicate myself to cooking full time! "
Gigi and the Only one directionThe singer confirmed that their multi-year intermittent romance had returned on the last Valentine's Day.
A source told E! News at the time, "Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Beautiful (Hadid) I have always loved Zayn. All of them have always treated him as part of the family. "
