Detroit's annual home price gains rose 3.7% in February – Up News Info Detroit

April 28, 2020

February 2020

S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices today released the latest results from the S,amp;P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of US home prices. USA Data released today forshow that house prices continue to rise at a modest rate in the US. USA More than 27 years of history are available for these data series, and can be accessed in its entirety by visiting www.spdji.com. Detroit's annual home price gains increased 3.7% in February.

YEAR AFTER YEAR

The S,amp;P CoreLogic Case-Shiller, the US NSA's National Home Price Index. USA, which covers all nine divisions of the US Census. The US reported an annual profit of 4.2% in February, compared to 3.9% the previous month. The annual compound increase of 10 cities reached 2.9%, compared to 2.6% the previous month. The composite of 20 cities posted a 3.5% gain year-over-year, up from 3.1% the previous month.

Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa and Charlotte reported the highest earnings year-over-year among the 20 cities. In February, Phoenix led the way with a 7.5% price increase year-over-year, followed by Seattle with an increase of 6.0%, and Tampa and Charlotte with increases of 5.2%. Seventeen of the 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending February 2020 versus the year ending January 2020.

MONTH OVER MONTH

The National Index and the Composite of 10 cities registered an increase of 0.4% month-over-month, while the Composite of 20 cities registered an increase of 0.5% before the seasonal adjustment in February. After the seasonal adjustment, the National Index registered a monthly increase of 0.5%, while the Compounds of 10 and 20 cities registered increases of 0.4%. In February, 19 of the 20 cities reported increases before seasonal adjustment, while all 20 cities reported increases after seasonal adjustment.

ANALYSIS

"The stable growth pattern established in the last half of 2019 continued until February," he says. Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices. "The national composite index increased 4.2% in February 2020, and the compounds of 10 and 20 cities also advanced (by 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively). The month's results were broad-based, with gains in each city in our Composite of 20 cities; 17 of the 20 cities saw accelerated prices. National, 10-city, and 20-city composites increased at a faster rate in February than in January.

"At regional level, Phoenix It retains first place for the ninth consecutive month, with a 7.5% gain in February. House prices in Seattle increased 6.0%, with Tampa and Charlotte both prices gaining 5.2%. Prices were particularly strong in the west and southeast, and relatively weak in the midwest and northeast.

"Importantly, today's report covers real estate transactions closed during the month of February, and shows no signs of any adverse effect from government repression of economic activity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a large part of the US economy closed in March, next month's data may begin to reflect the impact of these policies on the property market. "

SUPPORT DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom / bust peaks and valleys for the three compounds, along with current levels and percentage changes in peaks and valleys.

Peak 2006 Feeder 2012 Current Index level Date level Date From peak (%) level Feeder (%) From peak (%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4% 213.16 59.1% 15.5% 20-city 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1% 219.75 63.9% 6.4% 10-city 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3% 232.33 58.6% 2.7%

Table 2 below summarizes the results for February 2020. S,amp;P CoreLogic Case-Shiller indices are reviewed over the past 24 months, based on receipt of additional source data.

February 2020 February January January & # 39; 20 / December & # 39; 19 1 year Metropolitan area level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 155.78 0.5% 0.2% 4.6% Boston 223.87 -0.1% -0.4% 4.9% Charlotte 167.61 0.2% -0.1% 5.2% Chicago 142.56 0.2% -0.9% 0.7% Cleveland 126.61 0.2% -0.3% 4.3% Dallas 193.26 0.1% 0.1% 2.5% Denver 225.01 0.6% 0.3% 3.4% Detroit 127.71 0.3% -0.1% 3.7% Las Vegas 196.72 0.5% 0.3% 3.5% the Angels 290.67 0.3% 0.3% 3.7% Miami 248.44 0.4% 0.1% 3.3% Minneapolis 179.39 0.9% -0.5% 5.0% NY 203.83 0.4% -0.2% 1.5% Phoenix 201.46 0.7% 0.3% 7.5% Portland 242.77 0.6% 0.3% 4.9% San Diego 265.34 0.5% 0.3% 4.6% San Francisco 268.21 0.9% -0.4% 3.4% Seattle 259.65 1.3% 0.8% 6.0% Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission Tampa 227.03 1.0% 0.0% 5.2% Washington 235.97 0.5% 0.0% 3.7% Compound-10 232.33 0.4% -0.1% 2.9% Compound-20 219.75 0.5% 0.0% 3.5% US National USA 213.16 0.4% 0.0% 4.2% Sources: S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data as of February 2020

Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S,amp;P CoreLogic Case-Shiller indices have published, and markets have followed and reported on the seasonally unadjusted dataset used in the leading indices. For analytical purposes, S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted dataset covered in the leading indices, as well as for the 17 out of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets being tracked.

February / January change (%) Change January & # 39; 20 / December’19 (%) Metropolitan area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta 0.5% 0.4% 0.2% 0.7% Boston -0.1% 0.4% -0.4% 0.2% Charlotte 0.2% 0.2% -0.1% 0.2% Chicago 0.2% 0.3% -0.9% -0.3% Cleveland 0.2% 0.9% -0.3% 0.2% Dallas 0.1% 0.5% 0.1% 0.3% Denver 0.6% 0.3% 0.3% 0.4% Detroit 0.3% 0.3% -0.1% 0.5% Las Vegas 0.5% 0.6% 0.3% 0.7% the Angels 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% 0.5% Miami 0.4% 0.5% 0.1% 0.1% Minneapolis 0.9% 1.3% -0.5% 0.2% NY 0.4% 0.6% -0.2% 0.0% Phoenix 0.7% 0.8% 0.3% 0.7% Portland 0.6% 0.6% 0.3% 0.7% San Diego 0.5% 0.1% 0.3% 0.3% San Francisco 0.9% 0.7% -0.4% 0.6% Seattle 1.3% 0.8% 0.8% 1.1% Tampa 1.0% 1.0% 0.0% 0.2% Washington 0.5% 0.4% 0.0% 0.5% Compound-10 0.4% 0.4% -0.1% 0.3% Compound-20 0.5% 0.4% 0.0% 0.3% US National USA 0.4% 0.5% 0.0% 0.4% Sources: S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data as of February 2020

For more information on S,amp;P D,amp;Jones, visit www.spdji.com.

