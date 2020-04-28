Denver police ask for help solving fatal shooting of 60-year-old woman

Denver police don't know who shot and killed Kim Phok, 60, or why the killer opened fire on Phok's car in the first place.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in solving the case.

The investigation began when a worker at a Safeway distribution center called 911 to report the shooting around 4:30 a.m. April 20 in the Colorado Boulevard and Interstate 70 area, Lt. Matt Clark said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

When police arrived, they found Phok wounded with a gunshot wound to the driver's seat of a white SUV in the shoulder on the west side of the interstate. The vehicle had been shot multiple times, Clark said.

Phok was transported to Denver Health, where he died Friday of his injuries.

Investigators say Phok left his house earlier that morning to go to work. Police have not identified a suspect or motive for the murder, Clark said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867. Police also asked that someone who saw Phok's vehicle, a white 2009 Acura MDX, in the area near the time of the shooting call them.