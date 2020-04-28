Denver council delays receipt of $ 38.6 million from FEMA

Two members of the Denver City Council denied the Hancock administration's request to add a last-minute article to the council's agenda on Monday, perhaps delaying receiving millions of dollars in federal cash to the city for a week, in a move that an administration official called a protest vote.

Earlier this month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent $ 38.6 million to the Colorado Department of Public Safety to be allocated between the City and County of Denver, the Denver Hospital and Health Authority and the Denver International Airport. Denver to help your responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

But for the city to accept that money, the council must first pass a resolution for the grant agreement with the state. That grant agreement was sent to council members for review with less than the required 24-hour notice to comply with the agenda items.

The Council can circumvent that 24-hour requirement with a unanimous vote to suspend its own rules, but at the meeting, Councilman Chris Hinds expressed concern about the grant agreement and other matters.

Among those other issues: A recent CBS4 report that Denver Health Medical Center awarded executives bonuses of up to $ 230,000 just a week after front-line workers at the hospital were asked to leave without pay or cut back. its hours as the hospital faces financial deficits due to the pandemic. Last week, the councilman called the bonds "shameful."

In a text message Monday night, Hancock spokeswoman Theresa Marchetta characterized Hind's action on the FEMA deal as a protest vote, but the councilman disagreed and said he wanted to do his due diligence. for the topic in question.

First, the grant itself was over 70 pages long and contained multiple bugs, Hinds said. Second, I had questions about how the deal would work and how the money would be allocated.

“Our job on the board is to examine the contracts. Our job is to make sure we have three full branches of government, "Hinds told Up News Info." At least we should be able to read the things we vote for. "

City officials allegedly learned of the grant on April 21 but did not send the language to the council until Sunday morning, Hinds said.

"It took (the city staff) five days to get through it to reach us and now they expect us to do it a fifth of the time and far fewer resources." I ask.

Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca also voted against allowing an immediate vote on the FEMA deal.

The Council may vote on the acceptance of the grant next week.