Death toll exceeds 1,000 – Up News Info

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 59 new deaths and 597 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

To date, the county has identified 20,976 positive cases of COVID-19, while mortality has reached the grim 1,000 milestone.

Meanwhile, public officials began to speak cautiously about the reopening.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that officials are contemplating a July or August start for the fall school term. "We have not made any decisions," Newsom said in his daily briefing, but noted that officials "acknowledge that there has been a loss of learning."

Newsom also unveiled a "California Resilience Roadmap," which plots a four-stage reopening. According to the Roadmap, the state is currently in stage one.

The next stage will be to "gradually reopen low-risk workplaces," such as retail, manufacturing, offices, and more public spaces. These first reopens could occur in weeks. Movie theaters and sporting events (no crowds) would open in stage 3.

CA has advanced rounding the curve but the risk of # COVID-19 It is still very real. Governor today @GavinNewsom announced details on how CA plans to modify the Stay-At-Home order in the future. Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission These modifications are based on science, health and data and will happen in 4 stages: pic.twitter.com/KUDhu7sowk – California Governor's Office (@CAgovernor) April 28, 2020

In a related move, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to establish an "economic resistance task force" to "balance science with recovery," according to supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The task force will consider assistance and incentives to boost the economy, including tax credits, infrastructure investment, and funding block grants for community development. It will also consider a permanent 501 (c) (3) fund to raise private dollars to address economic insecurity.

The four key county prerequisites for loosening the restrictions, announced Friday, include:

1. Adequate health care capacity, including personnel and testing and stock of ventilators and other critical supplies.

2. Protections for high-risk populations, including the elderly, the homeless, and people living in institutional settings.

3. Increased ability to quickly assess, isolate, and quarantine anyone with symptoms

4. The ability to maintain physical distance and control infection.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said residents shouldn't expect big changes anytime soon.

"I would warn everyone who thinks we have the end in sight … that's not the case," said Hahn, noting that there is a vaccine against COVID-19 or a therapeutic drug to treat the virus. That means residents will still have to be cautious and take protective measures, Hahn said.

City News Service contributed to this report.