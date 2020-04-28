Darren Criss mourns his father's death with emotional tribute

Darren Criss he mourns the great loss of his dear father.
The Golden Globe winner went to social media on Monday night to announce the death of his father, Charles William Criss, Jr., who passed away just before his 79th birthday in May.
"Bill Criss has left the building. After many years of dealing with a rare heart condition, which, true to form, very few would have known, he finally left peacefully yesterday morning, surrounded by loved ones." The star shared on Instagram before reflecting further on the special man her father was.
"Dad lived an extraordinary life. Anyone who met Bill Criss adored him instantly. He could talk to anyone about anything. Well read and traveled, he made the world a better place wherever he went. He was as deliriously charming as he was relentlessly disinterested, he always put other people first, making anyone who ever had a conversation with him really feel like the most amazing person in the room, "Darren described. "And although he would have been the first to protest gracefully, the simple truth is that he was, in fact, an exemplary man: a devoted husband, an outstanding father, a loving grandfather. He lived his days the same way he loved. his friends and family, with an unwavering sense of composure, compassion, generosity and humility. "
The actor continued, "He was a true gentleman from start to finish, and he was a constant source of joy and inspiration to me. I have spent most of my life trying to be like him, wanting to see and do all the amazing things that he did,quot;. He did, and I am so thankful that he was around to see me actually do some things. He was there during the best moments of my life, which of course, he always dressed. His kind blue eyes, big laugh, and infamous warm smile couldn't have been a better representation of who he was at his core. "
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic
Her famous son concluded: "I appreciated it every day and I will do it forever."
The artist also shared a series of photos of his father and family over the years, including his mother and father at their 2019 wedding.
its Joy co-star Matthew Morrison He also honored Darren's father, commenting, "Man, what a king he was. I always felt seen when I spoke to him. So gentle, kind, so interested and proud of his children. The world needs more people like Bill Criss. Sorry. for your loss, D. I love you. "
