Darren Criss mourns his father's death with emotional tribute

Darren Criss he mourns the great loss of his dear father.

The Golden Globe winner went to social media on Monday night to announce the death of his father, Charles William Criss, Jr., who passed away just before his 79th birthday in May.

"Bill Criss has left the building. After many years of dealing with a rare heart condition, which, true to form, very few would have known, he finally left peacefully yesterday morning, surrounded by loved ones." The star shared on Instagram before reflecting further on the special man her father was.

"Dad lived an extraordinary life. Anyone who met Bill Criss adored him instantly. He could talk to anyone about anything. Well read and traveled, he made the world a better place wherever he went. He was as deliriously charming as he was relentlessly disinterested, he always put other people first, making anyone who ever had a conversation with him really feel like the most amazing person in the room, "Darren described. "And although he would have been the first to protest gracefully, the simple truth is that he was, in fact, an exemplary man: a devoted husband, an outstanding father, a loving grandfather. He lived his days the same way he loved. his friends and family, with an unwavering sense of composure, compassion, generosity and humility. "