On June 9, 1990, a young Damien Patton participated in a shootout against the West End Synagogue in Nashville, Tennessee, along with a prominent member of the Klu Klux Klan. No one was injured, but the event sent Patton on the run from authorities. A year later he enlisted in the Navy, then became a NASCAR mechanic, crime scene investigator, and eventually founder of Silicon Valley.

Today, the Medium post OneZero published an exposition of the full history of Patton's racist past. Due to the misspelling of an FBI agent, Patton's youthful history with the Ku Klux Klan Dixie Knights was not reported for a decade.

Patton started the social media monitoring company Banjo a decade ago. Since then, the company has received $ 100 million in funds from Softbank. He also maintains a lucrative contract with the state of Utah, where he uses public data to assist the police. Round C of Softbank's 2015 Banjo series allowed the company to hire more data scientists and engineers, after its B series helped the company move from a social discovery app to a surveillance tool used by the police.

OneZeroThe story was based on court documents that made Patton himself testify before a grand jury about the events of June 9. The story of reporter Matt Stroud goes into detail about who Patton was socializing with when he was 17, a prominent member of the racist Christian identity movement, and Leonard William Armstrong, the Great Dragon of the Tennessee White Knights, and the piece features a shopping weapon, paramilitary training camps, anti-Semitic hate crimes and fleeing federal authorities. When he was 18, Patton enlisted in the Navy, where he continued, by his own admission, to associate with skinheads.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

When contacted by OneZero over the course of the reports, Patton apologized to OneZero and to The edge through a spokesperson, who mentioned that she had suffered child abuse and homelessness. "One thing I have done, through therapy and outreach, I have learned to forgive that 15-year-old boy who, despite the absence of ideological hatred, was drawn to a dark and evil world," read part. "For everyone I have hurt, and this revelation is going to hurt, I am sorry. No apology will undo what I have done.

While the events Stroud describes took place in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the questions he raises about biased artificial intelligence by its creators are still extremely relevant today, amid a rising tide of nativism, anti-Semitism and racism. "Privacy experts have raised concerns about racial bias hidden in the types of AI. Systems Banjo employs," Stroud wrote. "Deep-seated beliefs may or may not be integrated intentionally into algorithms with real-world consequences."

Banjo operates primarily in Utah, where, according to The Salt Lake grandstand, the company is "building a massive real-time surveillance system." That report, written last month, also notes that Patton has consistently rejected media interview requests, has not said what data is being collected, and has not disclosed how many police departments are participating. Shortly after OneZeroThe story broke The Salt Lake grandstand reported that the state attorney general's office would suspend its use of Banjo in light of Patton's past.