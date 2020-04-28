Damage Assessment of the NBA Draft Early Entry Deadline – Up News Info

The deadline for early entry candidates to declare for the NBA Draft has passed. On the surface, the Pac-12 landscape looks charred.

All of the elite freshmen testified, each of them, as did the vast majority of sophomores and juniors.

In total, the first 15 entries are in the draft, either for good or to evaluate your options.

The list includes the obvious (Nico Mannion of Arizona, Isaiah Stewart of Washington, Onyeka Okongwu of USC) and the not-so-obvious (Romello Wright of ASU, Ethan Thompson of Oregon State, and Both Gach of Utah).

Perhaps more significant:

Nine of the 10 players named in the first conference of all teams in 2019-20 are currently in the draft.

Here is the list:

Arizonafreshman guard Josh Greenfreshman guard Nico Mannionfreshman forward Zeke Nnaji

Arizona Statejunior guard Remy Martin junior forward Romello White

Coloradojunior forward Tyler Beyjunior escort McKinley Wright

Oregon statejunior guard Ethan Thompson

Stanfordfreshman guard Tyrell Terry

UCLAjunior guard Chris Smith

USCfreshman Onyeka Okongwu

Utahsophomore guard Both Gach

Washingtonfreshman Isaiah Stewartfreshman forward Jaden McDaniels

Washington statesophomore CJ Elleby

How many are left in?

Will any of the high impact players retire before the June 3 withdrawal deadline?

At this point, six of the 14 are viewed as probable / guaranteed first-round choices: Mannion, Green, Nnaji, Okongwu, Stewart, and McDaniels.

Don't assume that the prospects set for the second round (or worse) will come back.

This happens more frequently, but the coronavirus adds a layer of uncertainty, not only to the process itself (that is, without training) but to the personal calculation made by each player and his family.

From here, it looks like the Pac-12's chances of success next season largely depend on the fate of three early innings: Martin, Smith and Terry.

They are the keys to 2021.

If all three return, the Pac-12 would be in a position to prosper.

If all three remain in the draft, the perspective of the conference is dimmed.

Smith's return to Westwood would solidify the Bruins as the conference favorite. All of the other key pieces have returned from a team that spanned the span and is projected as a close block for the NCAA in 2021. The missing item, as of now, is a number 1 option. Smith would provide that.

ASU was hit hard by wear and tear, but Bobby Hurley quickly rebuilt it and, if the NCAA considers undergraduate transfers to be immediately eligible (as expected), it would possess the parts necessary to compete. Add Martin, and the Sun Devils take on the look of a Sweet 16 candidate.

The Stanford situation is similar. Centerpieces are expected to return, including conference forward Oscar da Silva. Terry was the missing element for the Cardinal last season, the piece that made it all complete. If he returns, Stanford jumps to the first level of contenders.

Each team would benefit from the return of their early entry candidate (s). Elleby would raise Washington state. The same with Gach in Utah and, of course, Bey and Wright in Colorado.

But where solid comeback lists and probably second-round picks intersect, we see Arizona State, Stanford and UCLA.

Martin, Terry and Smith would improve the good teams: they would strengthen the top, not the middle, of the conference.

That's the missing piece, after all.

The Pac-12 rally last season was fueled by a stronger bottom and broader medium: No one sucked, and there were a lot of bubble teams.

But the top remained light.

That is the next step in recovery.

By the way of the rosters at this point in the offseason cycle, UCLA, Arizona State and Stanford are central players in trying to raise the bar.

That makes Smith, Martin and Terry the highest priorities in the next six weeks.

