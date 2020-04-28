Dallas Seamstress goes from serving senior customers to those who need masks due to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

In the Oak Cliff area, some residents say it has been especially difficult. In response, a master seamstress is taking her skills and using them well.
"I've sewn forever," said Kelly Wiley. "I have sewn since I was 6 years old."
Her Oak Cliff resale boutique, Rose Garden ReMake, is full of unique items she's recycled, but she never thought she'd be creating facial masks.
“For 40 years I sewed professionally for high-end clients, so I'm taking that knowledge and experience and now I'm making masks. With this I took it to a whole new level. Rather than having it aligned and interconnected on one side, we made the interface on both sides, ”he said.
Wiley said all of the masks are made from high-quality clothing that she already had in store.
"This is a Robert Graham shirt," he said. "That shirt made maybe ten masks."
Wiley started this project about a month ago after noticing that many in her community did not have masks.
"I grew up here," he said. "It is a community that loves and cares for itself."
She has partnered with a new organization called Masking the Disarved to make sure anyone who needs a mask gets one.
"Many of these families are suffering," said Bruce Carter, organizer of Masking the Unattended. “The reality is that every penny that doesn't buy food is a problem. The goal is to have a certain level of protection. "
"I think it's really important," said Wiley. "Just the idea that you have this group of people right now that are using their gifts and talents to bless other people … I think it's incredible."
Wiley also sells her masks.