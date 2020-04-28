Cynthia Bailey shares some positive vibes with her fans – check out the message she posted

Cynthia Bailey thought her fans are too stressed out and wants to show them some good things that are happening these days, too. Everyone is stressed out these days and everyday life is governed by fear and uncertainty.

Check out the motivating message Cynthia posted:

One commenter said, "That's one way of looking at it. And it's positive. But let's not turn our heads to those who are less privileged, in abusive homes, lost hugs, lost loved ones, or those who die alone. Be positive, but keep going helping where I can, too! 🙏 '

Someone else posted: amo I love you, Cynthia, but there are no peaches everywhere. I just killed an entire family in Milwaukee at 10:30 a.m. Prayers and love. Corona doesn't stop anything here. "

Cynthia also shared a black and white photo with herself on social media.

‘I love black and white photos. I just found out that this is my photo album! Appreciating looking back on the old days. I will never take even the smallest things for granted. I have no idea who he was talking to, but apparently he was quite tickled hahaha! SPY @shamaridevoe and @bigrondevoe all booed. I love "#motivamonday,quot;, Cynthia captioned her post.

Apart from this, Cynthia recently announced Mike Hill's burgers and this led people to believe that the couple is preparing a new business.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Cynthia told her fans that she had been hearing a lot about Mike Hill's burgers, but until now, she had never tried them. She shared a video on her social media account in which she is finally biting.

‘Opps! My previous post was supposed to be this video: if I can't go somewhere other than my backyard, Costco, Walmart & Target by June, I will no longer take responsibility for my actions, mood and whatever I post on my IG hahaha. Stay healthy everyone, "she captioned her post.

Ad

Many fans said Mike is probably thinking about starting a new business.



Post views:

0 0