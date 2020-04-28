CU Regents have the right to fight open registries that rule on presidential candidates

Coloradons want and need the best in leadership for the state's flagship university. Serving as president of the University of Colorado's four campus system, nearly 70,000 students, over 30,000 employees, an annual budget of nearly $ 5 billion is a huge job. Selecting that person is an important responsibility, one that the Colorado Constitution fell to the university's governing body, the nine-member Board of Regents, elected by the people of Colorado.

I served as regent for 12 years and chaired the search committees that brought Hank Brown and Bruce Benson to the CU presidency. Doing so gave me a unique insight into the process.

The board recently voted 5-4 along the party lines to appeal a lawsuit the university lost in a case filed by the Boulder Daily Camera newspaper. He maintains that the regents violated Colorado's open record laws by not disclosing the names of six candidates the board interviewed before naming Mark Kennedy as the sole finalist.

I fully support the board's decision to appeal.

The issue is not about whether there should be one or three or six finalists publicly named to the UC presidency. The issue is about two things: first, ensuring the authority and autonomy of the Board of Regents to do what it is tasked to do by the Colorado Constitution (and by the Colorado residents who elected them); and second, getting the best person for the job. The CU president should not be determined by court rulings or media demands under general transparency claims.

CU is a public university and as such is required to be open to the public (even though the state funds less than 6% of the university's budget). However, that does not mean that everything is an open book. CU, like all colleges and universities, has exemptions to open records laws on certain property, legal, and personnel matters.

The presidential search process is far from being the "secret,quot; that some claim. I worked with two excellent search committees with representatives from a wide sample of CU's public: students, faculty, staff, deans, alumni, donors, and community members. We sought and obtained broad input on and off the CU campus. We organize municipal meetings throughout the state to involve many people. However, the search committee and subsequent regents also needed to have private conversations that would protect the confidentiality of the candidates, as we promised.

I know from experience that the type of leader CU needs often won't even consider the job if that person is about to be on a finalist list. Neither Hank Brown nor Bruce Benson would have (they have been clear about it), and CU would have lost two of the most successful presidents in modern history.

This is not just about CU. Most Colorado universities that have selected a leader in recent years have named a single finalist: CSU, UNC, Metro State, and others. This is common practice here and across the country.

It is ironic that the ruling 5-4 vote to appeal the court ruling came exactly one year after the board voted 9-0 to name Mark Kennedy as the sole finalist. Four board members quickly changed their minds and voted (party line) after the public protest of Kennedy's record 15 years earlier in Congress. The same four voted not to appeal the lawsuit two weeks ago.

It's ironic because after the 9-0 vote, no one on the board or in the media seemed concerned about a single finalist. No lawsuits were filed in the three previous UC presidential searches, all of which named a single finalist, or when CSU, UNC, and Metro did the same. It seems that the anguish had ended with the result. That's also interesting, as far as I can tell, Mark Kennedy is doing a good job.

The Board of Regents had to appeal the ruling in the lawsuit. Otherwise, he would cede the authority not only of this board, but of all future boards, to be able to select the best CU president. Which is just what the people of Colorado expect and need them to do.

Steve Bosley served on the CU Board of Regents from 2004-16. He is the founder of BolderBoulder.

