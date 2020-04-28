CU Buffs American football head coach Karl Dorrell gets first prep engagement with Florida defensive end – Up News Info

Colorado's first football coach Karl Dorrell reached a recruiting milestone Tuesday.

Allan Baugh, a defensive end from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Florida, announced his verbal commitment to the Buffaloes Tuesday morning, becoming the first high school player to give his promise to CU since Dorrell was hired in February.

"After days of prayer and conversation with the family, I would like to announce that I am 1000% committed to the University of Colorado!" Baugh wrote on Twitter.

Playing for one of the best high school teams in the country, Baugh had 11 tackles and four sacks last season, helping Santo Tomas de Aquino to finish 15-0 and ranked No. 5 domestically by MaxPreps.com.

Although it doesn't have a star rating of 247Sports.com or Rivals.com, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Baugh has picked up several scholarship offers in recent weeks. According to 247Sports, Baugh has 14 offerings, including those from the Air Force, Army, Boston College, Colorado, Maryland and Central Florida. CU extended its offer in late March.

Baugh joins Cherry Creek High School catcher Chase Penry on the CU engagement list for the 2021 class.

CU recently had three players to deallocate: Palmer Ridge athletes Anthony Costanzo (2022) and Kaden Dudley (2021) and Vista Peak offensive lineman Braylen Nelson (2021).