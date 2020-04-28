Covid-19 treatment by Cristina Cuomo, evaluated by a doctor

Cristina Cuomo, wife of CNN's Chris Cuomo and sister-in-law of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, is recovering after a covid-19 diagnosis, a constant recovery that attributes not to conventional doctors or health heroes, but to a number of alternative health remedies. The self-described "worshiper of well-being"He is a constantly rising star in the already crowded wellness sphere, and he even has his own wellness newspaper with star-studded covers to help demonstrate his good faith. However, the experts he turned to for advice During their recent covid-19 scare they include a CEO who believes cancer is caused by bad vibes and a Goop-approved naturopathic healer, who claims that bathing in diluted bleach releases the body from radiation.

Not long after her husband Chris made headlines in late March after her covid-19 diagnosisCristina was also affected by the virus. Has been a stressful experience for the mother of three, especially now that her son, Mario, has also been diagnosed with the virus, which has infected more than one million people in the United States and killed 56,500. Cristina Cuomo has been meticulously relating both its and its the husband covid-19 regimen for her wellness publication, The Purist, covering everything from supplements they took to Ayurvedic diet she and Chris both adopted.

"Many of the treatments I relied on are actually cheaper than conventional medicine, such as cayenne pepper broth, ginger and garlic, or lemon and ginger tea or vitamin C," Cristina wrote in blog post highlighting your specific treatment plan.

But Cristina not only boiled chunks of ginger root and spicy broth as a treatment – she also bathed in dilute chloro chlorine, received a drip of vitamin IV, and rented a portable PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) machine.

It is a treatment plan that is presented as an extreme form of indulgence that those with means can pay a lot of money to maintain, and Cristina seems to understand this. In his blog, he emphasized that he is aware of his "privileged situation" and that some of his treatment options were beyond the reach of most people. But he also wrote that his publication was a way to "help people become aware of the various options that are available beyond the overburdened medical system."

"None of these natural remedies below should be taken without consulting a doctor or naturopath," Cristina wrote, before launching into a 3,000-word rule about how she fought covid-19 and won in nine days, all with the help from a full value CNG store supplements (and devices that lack FDA approval and appear to be borrowed from the Ghost Adventures) However, as someone who is a celebrity and sister-in-law to a prominent governor for whom many Americans seek leadership, his advice could be taken a little more seriously than the average Internet wellness personality.

Cuomo's extensive documentation of everything she put into her body provides sincere anthropological service

But what do those who work within Cristina Cuomo's overloaded medical treatment covid-19 really think? I contacted Dr. Nancy (a pseudonym to keep her identity private), an internal medicine doctor who practices at a Philadelphia hospital and asked her what she thought of Cristina Cuomo's extensive routine, as documented in her blog post. His first reaction: "WTF to a large majority".

"Many of the therapies appear to be excessive and with the only benefit of having expensive urine," said Dr. Nancy.

At least, Cristina Cuomo's extensive documentation of everything she put into her body, oral, intravenous and otherwise, provides a sincere anthropological service, showing how many things you have to spend money on, if you're lucky enough to have that . (Cuomo has yet to respond to Up News Info's request for comment on its promotion of a machine that is not FDA approved, and will update this post if it responds.)

Dr. Nancy believes that by sharing what worked for her, Cristina's heart is in the right place. He also noted that some aspects of Cristina's routine make a lot of sense in dealing with covid-19 symptoms, for example, breathing exercises. "When people develop difficulty breathing due to a covid, it is usually due to viral pneumonia in the lungs," Dr. Nancy wrote by email. "Air exchange doesn't work as well in infected areas, causing difficulty breathing."

Dr. Nancy says that deep breathing probably would not be helpful for prevention, but for those with covid-19, deep breathing exercises can "help recruit small airways that would normally collapse, giving the lungs new areas to "breathe" in and keep your oxygen levels high. " Dr. Nancy noted that the incentive spirometer that Cristina photographed on her blog is used in hospitals to encourage deep breathing.

According to Dr. Nancy, other aspects of Cristina's routine are effective in combating the symptoms of covid-19: getting enough sleep ("I feel like this is obvious," said Nancy), zinc supplements ("Studies have shown that it can shorten the duration of the common cold") and consuming caffeine ("causes constriction of blood vessels and may help reduce sinus pressure and headaches, but can also cause dehydration.") And although some of the other vitamins and minerals that Cristina's immune system boosted, such as glutathione powder, shoots, echinacea osha, were, perhaps, excessive according to Dr. Nancy, Cristina's dependence on vitamin C it was perfect. "There are a couple of small studios where vitamin C has been used in high doses in an ICU setting, "said Dr. Nancy; patients who participated in the vitamin showed slightly better results.

But the aforementioned studies included high doses of intravenous vitamin C, which cannot be easily obtained at home … unless you are Cristina Cuomo, who wrote that she just hit Dr. Roxanna Namavar (a psychiatrist) of NYC pretty healthy, a boutique alternative health center that offers $ 300 in vitamin C drops. They don't seem to take insurance, but it's doubtful that many of their services (botox injections, hypnosis, peptide therapy) are covered by insurance anyway. . According to Cristina's post, Namavar appeared with a "hazardous materials kit and 3M mask" to administer the vitamin and the supplement-rich drip.

"After 2 hours, this more expensive investment paid off and my intense sinus pain was gone," wrote Cristina. According to Dr. Nancy, for the common people among us, normal oral doses of vitamin C, about 1000 mg per day, will suffice.

But Cristina's routine was not without treatment options that were more questionable to Dr. Nancy. Specifically she I was curious about Cristina's daily use of a drug called OXO, a type of quinine. "(Three) OXO (non-toxic quinine) daily," wrote Cristina. "Here's one you can buy; it's Cinchona officinalis, Peruvian bark. This oxygenates the blood."

Quinine is generally used to treat malaria. This should sound familiar. "This is a sister drug to drugs" in the news "chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine," explained Dr. Nancy.

President Trump has announced hydroxychloroquine as a "total game changer" for covid-19, and the Trump administration expected distribute millions of doses to the American people but there's no robust findings who have shown their success "In people, there is only one small study, on 20 patients, in which (hydroxychloroquine) has been tested so far, "Dr. Nancy said." Assuming OXO works the same way as hydroxychloroquine, there is no definitive data even if it works for covid-19 ".

Despite this bewildering turn toward a relatively untested use case for the drug, Dr. Nancy expressed even more skepticism. after reading about Cristinanow all right–documented–Chloro chlorine bath. Cristina cited a Mayo clinic Article Indicating a small amount of chlorine added to water can help reduce the symptoms of bacterial skin diseases like eczema. However, Cristina was not treating a skin condition, she was trying to remove heavy metals and radiation, caused by cell phones and Wi-Fi, from her body:

"At the request of my doctor, Dr. Linda Lancaster, who reminded me that this is an oxygen-depleting virus, suggested that I take a bath (bleach) to combat radiation and contaminants in the system and oxygenate it" Cristina wrote. .

Lancaster is a naturopathic doctor, different from a doctor, and founder of the Light Harmonics Institute, an energy medicine clinic based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lancaster is regularly cited in articles from new-era websites, including Goop —About homeopathic treatments, toxins and parasites … a lot of parasites. Lancaster Proselytizes clean raw goat milk to clientele and Goop Readers likewise, claiming that milk acts as a bait for parasites. "The parasites come out of the intestinal lining to drink the milk, which they love, but they also consume the vermifuga, which will eventually eradicate them," Lancaster told Goop in an article titled "You Probably Have a Parasite: This Is What You Should Do By respect that. " She continued: "In addition to being highly effective, this method is much milder medicine than bombarding yourself and your body with a hard drug." Has been no peer-reviewed trials that support Lancaster's claim.

In February, author Porochista Khakpour recalled a recent consultation with Lancaster in a blog post. Lancaster said he saw parasites in the Khakpour "energy field", as well as mold, Lyme disease, EMF (electromagnetic field) poisoning and a "pre-leukemia state." Lancaster prescribed the raw cleansing of goat's milk, to be taken with cayenne pepper and herbal capsules. Khakpour wrote that she was no less ill at the end of the eight-day cleanse. "Well, you still have some parasites, but we took them out," Lancaster told him during a follow-up visit, according to the publication. While Khakpour wrote that he adored Lancaster's personality, he refused to continue the regimen, which also included a Clorox bath.

Cristina Cuomo seems to have had a more positive reaction to the bleach dive than Khakpour.

"I added a small recommended amount (1/4 to 1/2 cup ONLY) of Clorox to a full bath of warm water (80 gallons)," wrote Cristina. “After she recommended 20 minutes to me, my pigment turned a little redder (I didn't dip my shoulders, neck or head) and I felt relaxed and tired. I rinsed myself off with a cold shower. I didn't experience any negative side effects. "

But Dr. Nancy told Up News Info that she He is skeptical of the so-called detoxification.

"I did a short search and couldn't find a publication that has looked at using chlorine in bathrooms as a way to detoxify from heavy metals," said Nancy. "I honestly don't think that home remedies to remove heavy metals from the body have been studied." He added that the diluted bleach is likely to be good for the skin for a short period, but that the risk of skin irritation is likely to outweigh the benefits Cristina was looking for.

And then there is Cristina Cuomo's use of a "revolutionary"Device called The Body Charger:

The body charger sends electrical frequencies through the body to oxygenate the blood and stimulate the healthy production of blood cells to strengthen my immune system. It also rebalanced my energy, which was severely cut off from the stress of caring, catching the virus, discovering what works for me, and the anxiety of my children catching it. "The key to healing the human body is directly related to the body's ability to allow energy to flow through it. I discovered in my 40-year career as a personal energy specialist that every person I worked with has blocked energies. The body charger is a device that transfers energy, breaks and removes the low frequency while replacing it with a higher frequency, "says (Randall) Oppitz, who works with cancer patients and people with chronic diseases.

Oppitz, Cristina's friend, is the founder and CEO of The HEAL Process, a service that aims to "(teach) people how to manage their personal energy in a revolutionary way." According to his LinkedIn, Oppitz is the "founder and pioneer of energy medicine" and has "20 years of success in eliminating the energy that causes cancer."

Cancer is not known to be caused by bad vibes, but try telling Oppitz, whose official The HEAL Process site explains:

The emotional memory (EM) of the soul takes you to the events that your soul needs to complete, to release the energy contained in the EM. For most, EM is repeated until the soul has completed the experience. EM draws old events from the body of pain into the present time for the soul to re-experience. This allows the soul to draw closer to old experiences, often with the same souls that it has encountered in the past (while some or all of the "players" have new bodies, minds, and personalities) allowing the old experience to be re-experienced and re-examined. with a new opportunity for the soul to grow and evolve while cleaning the EM. With each EM release, the retained energy is released and exchanged for fresh energy and the energy flow is restored. The Healing Guide trains the client to a higher vibration or frequency state and a deeper state of peace by teaching the client how to transfer emotional energy at very high speed. With each successive encounter, more karmic blocks are released and the client can maintain the "higher vibration" associated with a higher level of consciousness.

But according to the HEAL process, higher vibration is also associated with better health. In a section of the site dedicated to the so-called science of the Healing Process, it reads: "The frequency of a healthy body vibrates between 60 and 80 MHz. When the frequency of the body falls below 60, so does the energy level , health and quality of life. This leads to a succession of illnesses and then illnesses. "Illnesses like cancer, or in the case of Cristina Cuomo, covid-19, are literally caused by bad vibes. The Body Charger is meant to fix that, but of course, there is no solid evidence to support the veracity of their claims.

However, Cristina's experience in energy medicine did not stop there.

"I also used a portable PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) machine, which optimizes the ability of cells to begin to heal," Cuomo wrote. "It uses low-energy fields to stimulate the self-healing mechanisms of cells after a physical injury or a viral attack on the body's tissues or bones." Many PEMF retailers promote the machine's ability to balance the body's pH.

Both devices left Dr. Nancy bewildered.

"I just don't know," said Dr. Nancy. "Not FDA approved, (and) your body has a built-in mechanism to regulate its pH and its electrical systems, which handle every cell in your body."

She added: "If your pH is so low that your body can no longer regulate it, you probably need to be in the hospital."

Cristina Cuomo's blog post reveals that she received a treatment plan approved by the medical professionals at her disposal, some of whom are supported by conventional medicine, some of whom are much less orthodox. Finally, the path she chose led her to a full recovery of covid-19, which is worth celebrating. But while The teachings of alternative medicine practitioners are loved by granola celebrities and people convinced that their bodies are inhabited by parasites, the veracity of their claims leaves much to be desired, especially since covid-19 disinformation wreak havoc worldwide. And it doesn't help that early versions of Cristina's blog post didn't include a disclaimer asking readers to get a doctor's approval before emulating her routine.

How Vanity Fair reported, shortly after Cristina's blog was roundly criticized, the publication was edited. A before and after side by side shows that large stripes of text they were added, filling readers with additional information, emphasizing that only up to half a cup of bleach should be added to the bathroom, citing their trusted healers and linking multiple articles in an attempt to validate their treatment plan and suffocate. But there was also a clear defensive tone in the issue, such as adding the line, "Sharing new knowledge is not elitist, it is revolutionary."

And in its grand conclusion, the new version of its blog post added a message for those, like me, who are skeptical of some of its claims:

For those who did not get enough of the above medical recommendations and disapprove of my trial and error efforts and my investment in staying strong and healthy, this information is not for you. “Returning hate for hate multiplies hatred, adding a deeper darkness to an already starless night. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate can't drive out hate, only love can do that, "said Martin Luther King Jr. And, as our trusted New York governor said," love wins. "

I am sure this, a cautious response to healthcare procedures that depend on faith, money and little else, is exactly what Martin Luther King Jr had in mind when he said those powerful words.