Covid-19 pandemic affects more people with autism – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – When it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have a hard time coping. But people with autism are having an even more difficult time.

"Sometimes I have problems with emotions and all that," said Dylan Sousey, 15, who is having difficulties with the pandemic.

Sousey and her family have had some challenges over the years. Diagnosed with high-functioning autism at 8 years of age, he says life can be difficult but cause a global crisis and that the difficulties can be devastating.

"I am used to routines, I am used to doing things on a set schedule. So when this started and I came out the first time, it was all terrible because all my routines were interrupted," he said.

"He will throw things, he will hit things, he will just have an emotional outburst where he will start crying, and he will cry so much that he will get sick," said Kris Sousey, Dylan's mother.

He recently celebrated his fifteenth birthday, and while he couldn't attend a movie and Japanese restaurant as if he wanted to, the Warren Police Department came out to show him some love for the birthday.

After her mother applied for birthday cards online, she received more than 130 from strangers across the country.

He said this was especially moving, because most of the time people don't understand what is going on. With April as National Autism Awareness Month, it has a message: "If you know you have autism and are having a bad day, then don't try to make it worse, don't judge people just because they have autism, you are people too,quot; .

