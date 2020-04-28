Couples looking to get married can stream the big day live at El Segundo Production Studio – Up News Info Los Angeles

Couples forced to cancel their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic don't have to wait until friends and family can fill churches and banquet halls again. Smoke & Mirrors Productions at El Segundo promises to professionally film and broadcast the great "I Do,quot; through a live online broadcast.
"Your family members can be part of your wedding or event, and you know, once everything is said and done, maybe you can have a great trip," said owner Sean Lyons.
The wedding will take place at the Smoke & Mirrors production studios, where the couple at their entire wedding gala will make their vows as the ceremony is sent to "guests,quot; around the world via the Internet.
Smoke & Mirrors Productions says they also plan to broadcast live DJs, comedians, and eventually music bands.