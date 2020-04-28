Couple Arrested in Connection with the Murder of a 19-Year-Old Boy in Parker County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff's agents arrested two suspects early Tuesday morning in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident happened on Friday, April 24, when the suspects went to the victim's home in the 9700 block of West State Highway 199 in Poolville to steal marijuana from him.

Sheriff's investigators believe that while the victim was trying to sell the drugs to multiple people, a fight began between the victim and the suspect, Jared Leonard Little, 17, of Weatherford.

Witnesses told investigators that Little shot the victim with a gun during the fight from the passenger's back seat of the car.

Once the driver realized that the victim had been shot, he slammed on the brakes and the victim fell from the vehicle to the ground.

The suspects then took off.

The victim ran back to the house where the people inside found him. He died at the scene.

A second suspect identified as Israel Leon, 24, of Weatherford, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, was implicated by sheriff's investigators regarding his involvement.

"I understand the complexities of investigations of this magnitude and the resources necessary to bring them to successful conclusions," said Sheriff Fowler. "I would like to personally thank the investigators from my Criminal Investigations Division, Special Crime Unit and Fugitive Attack Team who received invaluable help from Company B's Texas Rangers who allowed us to quickly make arrests in this case." I would also like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for their help. ”

Little was booked into the Parker County Jail for a first-degree felony of capital murder.

Leon was also booked into the Parker County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery for a first-degree felony and a third-degree felony for tampering with evidence.

Sheriff Fowler said the case is currently ongoing and additional charges are pending investigation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Little and Leon remained in jail.

Little's bonus was set at $ 765,000. Leon's bonus was set at $ 25,000.