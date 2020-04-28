Coronavirus Vaccine Maker Moderna Announces Plans for Phase 2 Trial – BGR

Moderna, one of the first companies to begin human clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine, is looking to move to Phase 2.

The candidate mRNA-1273 vaccine will be administered to a larger cohort of patients in the second quarter of 2020 if regulators approve the next phase of the trial.

Moderna previously said the vaccine could be ready for emergency use as early as this fall.

More than 70 coronavirus vaccine candidates are under development worldwide in association with the World Health Organization (WHO), and several of them have reached the first phase of human testing. Vaccines are supposed to be effective against COVID-19 infections and safe for inoculated people. That is why a vaccine cannot be rushed to the market, and why conservative estimates are between 12 and 18 months.

Some of these candidates could be deployed before that, as early as this fall, assuming regulators allow the emergency use of these drugs. One of them is the Moderna mRNA vaccine that has already completed phase 1 of human trials. The company announced that it is ready to move on to the next step, with Stage 2 set to include 600 patients.

The first phase of human mRNA-1273 trials began in mid-March when 45 volunteers (18 to 55 years old) were inoculated. Moderna is one of the first vaccine manufacturers to initiate human trials. A few weeks later, the company made positive comments about the test drug, claiming that the 1273 mRNA could be ready for emergency use as early as this fall.

"While a commercially available vaccine is likely to be unavailable for at least 12 to 18 months, it is possible that, under emergency use, a vaccine will be available to some people, possibly including healthcare professionals, in the fall 2020, "Moderna & # 39; s CEO Stephan Bancel told Goldman Sachs.

Moderna announced Monday that it has submitted a new application for the drug to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate the vaccine in a larger study if supported by the results of the initial research. The Phase 2 study will begin in the second trimester and will include 600 healthy adults and older adults. They will be divided into two cohorts and will be assigned a placebo or the candidate vaccine.

Participants would receive two mRNA-1273 vaccines 28 days apart, and will be observed for 12 months after the second injection. A third phase could begin in the fall of 2020, assuming that the first two are successful.

It is unclear when the conclusions of the first phase of the trial will be revealed. The research is not done, but more people have been added to the phase 1 study, including the cohorts of older adults (ages 56-70) and older adults (ages 71 and older).

Recent reports have revealed that two competing products, one made in China and one in the United Kingdom, have shown positive results in rhesus macaque monkeys, offering protection against the virus after post-inoculation exposure to COVID-19. Those drugs are in Phase 1 testing.

