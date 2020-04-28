Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

When and how will America's schools reopen?
Now that nonessential businesses are beginning to reopen in parts of the US. In the USA, many wonder how soon children in those reopening districts can return to school. But for most of the country, the answer is likely to be, not until summer at the latest, and perhaps not until fall.
Administrators are considering that half of their students come in the morning and the other half in the afternoon, or on alternate days, so that desks can be extended and buses are not full.
Socially distanced dining rooms. Teachers and students with masks. Temperature controls at the entrance door. And forget to pass notes, study groups or even recess.
Almost all states have already suspended in-person classes for the remainder of the academic year, and even in states that have not, many districts have said that spring is too early to open the school doors again.
In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that classes could resume in July for a summer session to make up for missed class time. But in Illinois, officials have warned that remote learning could continue indefinitely. "This may be the new normal even in the fall," said Janice Jackson, executive director of the Chicago Public Schools.
Officials are well aware that the economy really cannot return to normal until there are places for children to safely spend the day while their parents are at work. "But we must do it safely," Governor Newsom said this month, "so that children don't go to school, get infected, and come home and infect grandma and grandpa."
Ahead of the US USA: Some nations, where the outbreak has lessened, have already reopened schools, albeit virally. In Denmark classes and other activities take place partly outdoors. Students in China have returned to classrooms with glass desk dividers and teachers in protective suits.
Federal guidelines: The C.D.C. He plans to issue detailed guidance soon on how American schools, daycares, restaurants, and churches can reopen. The Washington Post have a working draft of the guidelines; most of it boils down to what you've already heard: sanitize everything and everyone, stay well away, minimize contact with strangers, and watch for signs of illness.
Federal testing efforts lag, but one state is getting stronger
Widespread testing for the coronavirus is an important step in restarting public life – officials need it to detect hot spots and prevent further waves of infection. But the federal government has fought to make this happen.
The United States has conducted around 5.2 million tests for coronaviruses in the past seven weeks; on Monday President Trump unveiled a new plan to aid state testing efforts, which he said would "double,quot; that number.
However, according to a panel of experts convened by Harvard University, the country must be conducting five million tests a day in early June for a safe social reopening and an increase of up to 20 million a day in late July.
Many cases were found that might otherwise have been overlooked, causing the state's infection count to skyrocket. But officials there now handle the spread of the virus better than those in most other states.
Rhode Island has also deployed a legion of workers to trace the contacts of infected people, and has established free test sites in cities. You are now using the data to plan a measured reopening in two weeks.
The future of live cultural events.
As states and countries gradually reopen, the art world is finding ingenious ways to make presentations and welcome customers again, with great caution. South Korea you may be leading the way once again.
The gallery openings have resumed in Seoul, where attendees write down the name, address, and phone number of visitors to help with contact tracking, in case someone later finds out about the coronavirus exposure. . Fashion customers are now wearing face masks, the latest accessory, to attend events.
Instead of his usual ambitious musicals, Barrington will be looking for one-man shows and a play where relationships are so strained, social distancing will seem easy. The kiss scenes and sword fights are on indefinite hiatus.
The theater is also removing every second row of seats, opening more entrances and removing the middle ones to avoid the rows of the restrooms. And all attendees must wear masks (although they do not need to be Comedy or Tragedy).
Acting class moves online: Zoom lessons may not be ideal for learning to perform, but students are discovering that video conferencing can offer an unexpected advantage: the opportunity for more intimacy and nuances.
Deaths are difficult to trace amid a pandemic, in part due to the limited availability of evidence. To reach their estimate, our colleagues compared the number of deaths and burials in the past month with the historical averages for each country.
What you can do
Evaluate your budget: Your finances may be tight, but there are helpful changes you can make while blocking the coronavirus. Here's what to cut and what not to touch on your budget.
Go outdoors (safely): Sunlight is not a cure for coronavirus, but it does have other benefits for the mind and body. Try to walk 15 to 45 minutes when possible, taking care to maintain an adequate social distance between yourself and others.
Learn a new language: Here is a list of ways to learn a new language in quarantine, including foreign language apps, videos, video chats, and movies.
Eat together: Samin Nosrat, the author of "Salt Fat Acid Heat,quot;, will host a virtual party on Sunday. Prepare your plate of lasagna and tune in to Instagram Live to celebrate with her.
What are you doing
I am five months pregnant with our first baby and cannot attend group prenatal classes that I always imagined I would do. My husband wants to be supportive, so now we make an online prenatal yoga video together in the morning. She doesn't understand my aches and pains like another pregnant woman, but her enthusiasm is all I need.
– Emma Noizumi, San Francisco
