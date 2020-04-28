Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 52 cases of COVID-19 linked to in-person voting – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – So far, more than 50 people who voted in person or worked in the polls during the Wisconsin election earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Department of Health Services reported the latest figures on Tuesday, three weeks after the April 7 spring and presidential primary elections, raising deep concern as voters waited in long lines to vote in Milwaukee. . Democratic Governor Tony Evers attempted to move to an election by mail but was blocked by the Republican Legislature and the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Evers and others had warned that holding the elections would cause an increase in coronavirus cases.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Several of the 52 people who tested positive and were at the polls also reported other possible exposures, Wisconsin Emergency Management spokesman Andrew Beckett said. Due to those other possible exposures, it is unclear whether the person contracted the virus from being in the ballot box.

After next week, the state will no longer ask people who tested positive for the virus if they were at the polls in the April election because of how long it has been, said Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health Services, Julie Willems Van Dijk.

"We are getting to the point where the door will be closed with those," he said.

Most of the positive cases were in Milwaukee County. The city's health commissioner said the data was being analyzed and that an update was expected as soon as Friday.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)