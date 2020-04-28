Coronavirus in Minnesota: Walz will join Pence on a tour of the Mayo Clinic to discuss test plans – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info ​​/ AP) – Vice President Mike Pence returns to Minnesota on Tuesday. He is scheduled to visit the Mayo Clinic in Rochester to learn about a new coronavirus testing association.

Governor Tim Walz will join the vice president. Walz plans to guide Pence through the state's partnership with Mayo and the University of Minnesota to expand COVID-19 testing. The association is expected to increase the state's capacity to 20,000 tests per day.

"This is not a state that is only going to go through COVID-19; this is a state that is going to get this nation and the world out of this," Walz promised of his "shooting the moon."

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Pence acknowledged Walz's efforts at a White House briefing on Thursday.

Pence's visit comes a day after President Donald Trump announced new guidelines to expand testing and tracking.

Members of the president's coronavirus task force say that next month the country will be able to screen 8 million people.

Minnesota has one of the lowest confirmed per capita cases in the country, but its evidence has lagged behind what the Walz administration says is necessary. An Associated Press analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows Minnesota now ranks among the lowest states in per capita testing, sixth from bottom with 10.51 per 100,000 residents, with Kansas last at 9.01. Rhode Island is the highest at 50.51. while New York, the most affected state, occupies the second place with 41.21.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.