Coronavirus in Minnesota: Vice President Pence will visit Mayo Clinic to learn about the evidence for & # 39; Moonshot & # 39; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence has an appointment Tuesday at the Minnesota Mayo Clinic to learn about a new coronavirus test that has partnered with the state and its flagship university to rapidly increase the state's capacity to 20,000 tests per day.

It is an approach that leverages a healthcare infrastructure that not all states can match. And it should help Minnesota become one of the most aggressive states on tests on the scale that experts say is necessary to safely reopen the economy. Minnesota is one of several states that have stopped waiting for help from the federal government.

Democratic Governor Tim Walz unveiled the state's partnership with the University of Minnesota and May last Wednesday, and promised that every resident with coronavirus symptoms can be tested once the plan escalates in the coming weeks.

"This is not a state that is only going to go through COVID-19; this is a state that is going to get this nation and the world out of this," Walz promised of his "shooting the moon."

Pence acknowledged Walz's efforts at a White House briefing on Thursday, where he also praised Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for an initiative to increase his state's testing capacity to 22,000 per day through a partnership with the manufacturer. of Thermo Fisher reagents. The vice president also cited Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for a partnership with Utah-based startup Nomi Health with the goal of increasing his state's lagged testing capacity by 3,000 per day from its current 1,000-2,000.

"This is the kind of focus and commitment we need, and I'm glad the vice president is lighting up promising efforts. We need more," Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, said of Pence's visit to May. "Congratulations to Minnesota for being a part of that."

Minnesota has one of the lowest confirmed per capita cases in the country, but its evidence has lagged behind what the Walz administration says is necessary. An Associated Press analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows Minnesota now ranks among the lowest states in per capita testing, sixth from bottom with 10.51 per 100,000 residents, with Kansas last at 9.01. Rhode Island is the highest at 50.51. while New York, the most affected state, occupies the second place with 41.21.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Minnesota is probably low in terms of testing per thousand compared to other states, but the good news for Minnesota is the testing it is doing in relation to the cases it finds is relatively high …" Nuzzo said. "You don't want most of your evidence to result in cases because that suggests there are a lot of cases out there that you're not finding."

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Minnesota increased by 14 to 286 as of Monday, while 214 new confirmed cases brought the state total to 3,816. State and private laboratories had conducted 61,268 tests as of Monday. There is wide variation across the country on how aggressive states have been with regard to testing, said Dr. Joel Shalowitz, an adjunct professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. This is in part because some states that do a lot of testing, like New York and New Jersey, are among the hardest hit states, while some states that do the least testing also have fewer cases. Therefore, many tests are driven by the need to test, or the alleged need, he said.

While the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic are "absolutely world-class institutions," Shalowitz said, much will depend on how accurate their tests are. False positives can force healthy patients to isolate themselves, while false negatives can cause infected people to spread the virus. The accuracy among other institutions varies widely, he said.

"If Minnesota can increase its capacity to 20,000 tests per day, it would be a very significant increase in its testing capacity," said Dr. Thomas Tsai, a health policy researcher at the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Being at home from the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic "increases the tools in the toolbox for testing," he said. But the test numbers are not the complete answer, he warned.

"Test ability is one part of the puzzle," said Tsai. "The most important piece is testing strategy, not waiting for people to show up. You have to do active contact tracking and active outreach in the community."

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)