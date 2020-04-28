Coronavirus in Minnesota: Trump signs executive order to keep meat processing plants open – Up News Info

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump took executive action Tuesday to order meat-processing plants to remain open amid concerns over growing cases of coronavirus and the impact on the nation's food supply.

The order uses the Defense Production Law to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to try to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meats on supermarket shelves. Unions responded, saying the White House was putting lives at risk and prioritizing cold cuts over workers' health.

More than 20 meat-packing plants have temporarily closed due to pressure from local authorities and their own workers due to the virus, including two of the largest in the country, one in Iowa and one in South Dakota. Others have cut production as workers got sick or stayed home to avoid getting sick.

"Such closures threaten the continued operation of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during the national emergency," the order states.

The International Union of Commercial and Food Workers, which represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, said Tuesday that 20 workers from the food processing and meatpacking union in the United States have died from the virus. An estimated 6,500 are sick or have been exposed while working near someone who tested positive, the union says.

As a result, industry leaders have warned that consumers could see a meat shortage in a matter of days. Tyson Foods Inc., one of the world's largest food companies, ran a full-page ad in The New York Times and other newspapers on Sunday warning: "The food supply chain is breaking."

"As pork, veal and chicken plants are forced to shut down, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain," it said.

Tyson suspended operations at its Waterloo, Iowa pork plant after a large number of infections, and Smithfield Foods halted production at its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plant after an outbreak infected 853 workers there. .

The 15 largest pork packaging plants account for 60% of all processed pork in the US. And the country has already seen a 25% reduction in pork slaughter capacity, according to the UFCW.

A senior White House official said the administration was trying to avoid a situation in which a "vast majority,quot; of the nation's meat processing plants could have temporarily closed their operations, reducing the availability of meat in supermarkets until by 80%.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before its release, said the White House was also working with the Labor Department to provide better safety guidance for meatpacking workers. That will include trying to minimize the risk for workers who may be prone to serious complications from the virus, including recommending that those over 65 and with pre-existing conditions stay home.

The order, which was developed in consultation with industry leaders including Tyson and Smithfield, is designed, in part, to provide companies with additional liability protections in the event that workers become ill.

Trump said Tuesday that the order would address what he described as a "legal obstacle." "It will resolve any liability issues where they have had certain liability issues and we will be in great shape."

But UFCW International President Marc Perrone said more must be done to protect the safety of workers.

"Simply put, we cannot have a safe food supply without the safety of these workers," he said in a statement, urging the administration to "promptly enact clear and enforceable safety standards,quot; and compel companies to provide equipment. protection, make daily tests available. workers, and enforce physical distance, among other measures.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Union of Retailers, Wholesalers and Department Stores, said the administration should have acted sooner to establish security measures.

"We just want this administration to care as much about the lives of workers as it does about meat, pork and poultry products," he said.

And Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, which represents 3,000 workers at the JBS meat processing plant in Greeley, Colorado, said the order "will only ensure that more workers get sick, endangering lives, family incomes, communities and , of course, the country's food supply chain. "

The administration is working with companies to help them secure protective equipment, such as face shields and masks, and to increase testing, the official said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have issued extensive guidelines on the steps companies and workers must take.

Protecting workers can be especially challenging in plants that generally employ thousands of people who often work meat to carve, making social distancing almost impossible. Some companies have been working to reduce infections by monitoring worker temperatures, amazing breaks, and changing start times. The owners said they also did more to clean plants and added plastic protectors between workstations.

When outbreaks occurred, local public health agencies in some cases lobbied for temporary closings so they can limit broader outbreaks in communities and conduct mass tests to determine who carries the virus. Some plants have also closed briefly for deep cleaning and installing new security measures.

However, concerns about working conditions persist and have led some to leave the job. In central Minnesota, some workers at the Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant stepped out Monday night to protest the company's record on worker safety.

Mohamed Goni, organizer of the Greater Minnesota Worker Center, said the workers have complained that the company does not share information about sick colleagues, has not implemented social distancing on the line and that the sick workers returned after only two or three days, and some workers who developed symptoms were not allowed to leave when they asked to go home.

"The company declined, saying there would be a shortage of workers," Goni said, adding that 80% to 85% of the workers at the plant are Somalis.

“They have other family members who live with them: the elderly, children, people with underlying conditions. So if one of them brings that to their homes, it will be worse and a more serious problem, "Goni said.

Cameron Bruett, head of corporate affairs for JBS USA and Pilgrim’s, said in an email that employees are never forced to work or punished for an absence for health reasons.

“We will strive to keep our facilities open to help feed the nation, but we will not operate a facility if we do not believe it is safe. The health and safety of our team members remains our number one priority, ”said Bruett.

In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem has said she hopes to see a reopening plan for Smithfield this week, but deflected questions Tuesday about whether she agreed with Trump's order, which could have prevented the Sioux plant. Falls would close if it had been in place earlier.

"We need to keep (the plants) running, but we also need to protect people," said Noem.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)