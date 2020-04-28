Coronavirus in Minnesota: the latest in COVID-19 testing sites in the state – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – State health officials say Minnesota can currently screen approximately 2,400 patients per day on suspicion of COVID-19.

That number increased from 927 tests per day a week ago, and the goal is to increase the tests to 5,000 per day on Monday.

Many are turning to the state's new website with a map to find a test location.

Some Minnesotans, like Linda Peterson, 77, of Plymouth, are realizing that the information on the website may change by the minute.

"I got sick on April 1 and my symptoms were a low fever for two weeks, terrible night sweats where I would have to change my pajamas," Peterson said.

After having COVID-19 symptoms for three and a half weeks, Peterson decided it was time to get tested.

"It's a combination of mindsets that lets people know who keeps asking me in Florida, right? Wasn't it? Should we be afraid? Peterson said.

So she went to the state test map website on Sunday.

According to the site, its primary care center, the Park Nicollet Plymouth Clinic, was evaluating symptomatic patients.

But when he called the next morning to make an appointment, they told him he couldn't get it.

"She didn't know, she said the same guidelines are still in place," Peterson said.

HealthPartners runs the clinic and says they hope to screen all symptomatic patients next week.

We have learned that the state test map changes daily and sometimes hourly.

Some providers are now ready to evaluate all symptomatic patients.

"Any symptomatic person can be screened today. We've opened that up starting this week," said Sally Wahman, vice president of primary care for Allina Health.

Right now, Allina Health has eight test sites in the state with the ability to do 350 a day right now – they are accepting anyone with symptoms.

"I think all systems will move to this over time, but we are all in different places right now," Wahman said.

To see if you qualify for a test, simply select a location on the map and click "see more details below,quot;. Each test site will indicate which populations are accepting for testing now.

"There are so many changes right now that I am sure it will be difficult to keep up with all the variation," Wahman said.

Most providers want you to call before showing up for a test. Call specific test locations for the latest information.

