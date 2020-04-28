Coronavirus in Minnesota: Do you want your groceries delivered? Try these stores – Up News Info

No matter how hard we try to stay home, there is one place that most cannot avoid: the grocery store.

But for some, especially those who are vulnerable, it can be risky to go in and choose items by hand.

Most major metro stores now offer home delivery service.

With COVID-19, a trip to the store means risking exposure, or in the case of St. Thomas law professor Rachel Moran exposing others. "I had a terrible dry couch, probably the worst cough I've ever had, and then I had mild chills, mild chest pains, mild sore throat and a little fever," he said.

Around March 20, she and a coworker found what appeared to be COVID-19, but evidence was not available.

"Once I started feeling symptomatic, I really thought I only had one option, which was to completely avoid contact with people," she said.

About a week after his quarantine, he decided that he needed groceries delivered to him. He first reviewed Target's services, but they weren't available for delivery in a few days. "And then I thought Instacart says 'insta' to be quick," he said.

Instacart, which makes third-party deliveries for Cub Foods, delivered its food four days after ordering. The next time he ordered, it was cut down to a two-day wait, but due to limited supplies, his buyers had to make substitutions for about half of his order. They would text and ask for his preference.

"Mainly I appreciated that they were running the risk that I couldn't, so I was fine with the choices they made," he said.

Moran paid around $ 10 for his service. But how much do other companies cost? And how many groceries do you need to buy?

Lunds and Byerlys has no minimum purchase fee. Hy-Vee, Kowalski’s, and Target range from $ 30 to $ 40. Cub charges $ 4 for purchases over $ 35.

However, there are additional fees for delivery.

Hy-Vee and Lunds cost $ 9.95. Kowalski charges him $ 7.95. You can also get a $ 100 annual membership through Shipt just like Target. Cub charges $ 3.99 for delivery, plus a 5% service fee. In each case, personal shoppers stop by the store picking up items by hand.

Kim Villafona is an experienced veteran: She works for Shipt, which offers deliveries for Target and Kowalski. "It is a great job, I am helping others, I am doing something that I like. I can make my own schedules," he said.

Villafona is a breast cancer survivor who once needed help getting her own food. Now she is returning the favor. "It is an honor to go out and help others right now," he said.

She wears gloves and masks and disinfects her steering wheel after each trip. She works 40-50 hours a week. As Shipt continues to recruit more buyers, lead times will ideally be reduced to same-day delivery.

At this time, Villafona encourages new clients to be patient; Workers are doing their best with what they have in stock.

Although delivery is in high demand, there are still some offers.

Hy-Vee offers a 10% discount for first-time delivery with the code "WELCOME,quot;.

Cub offers its first installment for free. Lund allows you to use digital coupons. Target has a free 4-week trial of delivery through Shipt.

Meanwhile, Moran feels better. You are not sure about using delivery services forever, but for now it makes sense. "It is a good option to have during the pandemic safely," he said.

“The health workers who are in our hospitals. If we can help them by buying them, that makes me happy, the mothers who shouldn't take their children to the stores, the elderly who need to stay home, stay healthy: these are all the people we serve. We are proud to serve you, ”said Villafona.

Stores also offer contactless sidewalk pickup. Various food delivery services, such as Bite Squad and Door Dash, also offer third-party grocery delivery. Door Dash offers free limited-time delivery to customers over 60.