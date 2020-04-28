Coronavirus in Minnesota: Businesses having tough conversations about staying afloat – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Businesses that are lucky to be open are also in unknown territory. How to do more with less? How to make that dollar stretch?

Kim Johnson of Up News Info sat down with a local business consultant, Stephanie Goetz of Goetz Communication, who advises small and large companies. She says uncertainty is a big concern. Large companies have to make adjustments based on how things will be in two years.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

She says companies are bringing employees through webinars and collectively deciding what will be cut first, for example, reducing the 401K contribution or a benefit adjustment. Or maybe even a 10% pay cut for employees who are still working.

Mom and pop stores face an even tougher battle, but they're getting creative, according to Goetz. They are thinking outside the box to move their online business.

He also recommends that small businesses communicate with customers and clients only to update them on their situation. Not everyone can help, but some can and want to support them to make sure they stay open. She said she may consider offering a discount or promise to keep people on the payroll.