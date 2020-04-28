Coronavirus in Minnesota: BNSF railroad workers are helping to stock a Minneapolis food rack – Up News Info

On a rather uncomfortable spring day, hunger forces people to line up in the rain.

The current COVID-19 pandemic only fuels the need, as unemployment depletes a family's food budget.

"Before the virus we would have between 30 and 35 households, single people or families that would come," says Chris Nelson.

Nelson is director of development at the food shelf of the Community Emergency Service in Minneapolis, where daily requests for food aid are skyrocketing.

"The first week we had the new distribution system outside we had 97 in one day, so that's three times what we normally do," says Chris Nelson.

To help keep CES pantry racks fully stocked, Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail workers in the Twin Cities are on the rise.

After several weeks, employees are wrapping up a friendly competition, seeing who can breed the most dry, canned goods for the cause.

"Everyone felt that these donations could touch the house and give back to our area," says Eddie Mendoza.

Mendoza leads the effort for the BNSF crew in Northtown. He and his coworkers hope to pack and deliver more food than St. Paul's BNSF Midway group.

The winning side will receive a free pizza party, courtesy of the losers. But in this case, the real winner will be CES customers.

"Depending on people's employment, it could take a few more months," says Nelson.

It's not just hundreds of pounds of food that make it to the food shelf. The BNSF Charitable Foundation will donate $ 5,000 to the cause to help buy even more food.

"Everything is closing, but the lives of these people need this food pantry that is still working," says Mendoza.

Delivering vital help to neighbors in need.

For more information on the Community Emergency Service's donation and volunteer needs, click here.