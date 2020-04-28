Coronavirus in Minnesota: a special education teacher turns Fish House into a "magical,quot; classroom – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Teachers are used to being creative in making things work for their students, especially during this time of distance learning.

But Eliza Robertson, a Fergus Falls special needs teacher, has really embraced her creative side: hook, line, and plumb.

"Our kids are used to that connection, so when we don't have it, it's very, very difficult for us to connect with them," said Robertson.

Like so many teachers, Robertson misses his students. She teaches special education at Lakes Country Academy in Alexandria. When the school doors closed, so did her class options.

"We thought about putting walls in our basement, in an office to soundproof it, but there was nothing that worked," he said.

READ MORE: Distance learning has turned "teacher of the year,quot; candidates into students

Then he launched a line, looking for another building to establish a store.

"I just said I need a 'shed.' Something I can put in my backyard and make it a miniature classroom," said Robertson.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

A group called "Helping Hands of Alexandria,quot; helped spread the word. And that's when Brian and Karen Larson bit the hook. The couple had a building that had spent the winter on ice.

"She sent me an inbox and I sent her some photos and the next day we took her to Fergus Falls," said Karen Larson.

And yes, teaching in an ice house may be the most Minotan thing in history.

"It had images of four 4×4 plywood walls and a hole in the ground," said Robertson. "I was very surprised to see the great craftsmanship and how perfect it really would be."

READ MORE: Special education students, families, teachers who adapt to distance learning

Coincidentally, the theme of his class this year is "Under the sea,quot;.

"I'm excited that if I can help someone with something like that, I will," said Larson.

It's funny how a small space can open up a whole new world.

"Kids love it. It's magical, it's fun, it's exciting, "said Robertson." The teacher's mindset is that we are used to doing without. We do our best to make this happen and thanks to the Larsons, it is happening. "

Larson said that was the first fish house her husband Brian made.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.