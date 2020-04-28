Coronavirus Could Lead to Production Investment Agreements: M&A Experts – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Pandemic Likely to Present Investment Opportunities for Industry Consolidators as Production Companies Seek a Cash Boost Amid Chaos of Movie and TV Closure, M&A Experts .

Independent producers have been at the mercy of the virus, with filming brackets hitting revenues and reserves. A recent study by UK producer production agency Pact found that companies lost £ 250M ($ 310M) as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and industry observers expect casualties.

In this environment, well-financed buyers could spot an opportunity, according to two M&A brokers, who have participated in some of the largest production deals in the past decade. Thomas Dey, chief executive of investment bank ACF, said there could be a wave of deals in which buyers take minority stakes in production companies on terms that make sense to both parties.

He told Up News Info: “People have been in shock and are now in an acceptance phase. I can say that we have received five or six phone calls from serious buyers, who have told us: "Thomas, we have a war chest ready to go, do you think there are companies out there?"

"Right now, a company is unlikely to want to sell a controlling stake at the worst trading point, but it may be willing to sell a minority investment, where you get a cash injection for a portion of the capital." Maybe then there will be a discussion about you taking control in a year or two when the results have improved. "

Dey, who has negotiated deals including the sale of $ 360 million from Leftfield Entertainment to ITV Studios, added that these deals could make sense in an environment where banks have strict lending policies. "It's about looking at it positively and saying: don't take advantage of these companies because they are unlucky, but they need a cash injection," he said.

Tom Manwaring, a partner at Helion Partners, said it is "certainly possible" that there may be opportunistic deals in the coming months, but stressed that he has not yet seen anyone struggling to sell. “You may see private equity investments to shore up companies that are under pressure. It depends on how long the hiatus lasts. If it continues for a long time, then that could become a more relevant scenario. There is certainly no panic sale at the moment by anyone, "he explained.

Manwaring and Dey agreed that COVID-19 will initially result in a quieter period for mergers and acquisitions, but said that if buyers and sellers were in advanced negotiations before the pandemic, the deals would likely go over the line. This happened last week when Sky Studios closed an investment in The Lighthouse, directed by former BBC Studios drama bosses Hilary Salmon, Radford Neville and Nick Betts. Another deal expected to be completed this summer is the Banijay Group's acquisition of $ 2.2B of the Endemol Shine Group.

Manwaring, who helped True To Nature sell a minority stake to Sky last year, said production companies with good relationships with subscription streamers are well positioned to weather the storm. Producers who rely more on advertising-funded broadcasters could be more exposed, he added, since programming budgets are being cut by people like ITV.

Those producers who have good relationships with Netflix, Disney + and the other SVODs will be very well placed. Once we get past the short-term production pause, the best companies will continue to have high demand, as they were before the crisis, ”he said.

Dey added that streamers themselves may seek to start acquiring companies. It follows rumors in the UK television industry that Netflix has taken a look at various drama producers in recent months, although the broadcaster has denied that it plans to enter the acquisition game. Dey said it could be a necessity in broadcast wars. "Their model to date has been on original content, but now they are building their infrastructure organically. In the race to gain size, they will move faster by acquiring," he said.