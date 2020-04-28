Consumers lean on local media, but need a lifeline – Up News Info

The latest injection of money into small business relief from coronavirus will be a lifesaver for many companies, but local newspapers, radio and television stations fear that it is not a bailout enough.

As some publications and stations have seen spikes in readership or viewers during the crisis, they are also facing an extreme drop in local advertising revenue – estimates have ranged from 40% to as high as 90%.

The radio has been hit especially hard. Many shopping stations are completely reliant on advertising, and most of that comes from local businesses: family-owned car dealers, mattress stores, and even attorneys who have declined amid the massive closings.

In fact, these stations argue that as they provide valuable and necessary information to the public, they also risk closing due to falling local advertising revenue.

Related story The Los Angeles Lakers' offer for the federal loan COVID-19 was & # 39; outrageous & # 39; for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

Shutterstock



"One of the first things they cut is advertising," said Ron Stone, president and CEO of Adams Radio Group, based in Lakeville, MN, which owns and operates stations in five markets. "When those dollars drop, it has an immediate impact on the seasons."

Adams lost about 65% of his business in April, he said, and "those are dollars you can't get back." It can't be sold again. "However, it has retained its 100 employees during the crisis. The company recently qualified for $ 1 million in small business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, the main effort of the Small Business Association to address the economic impact of the crisis. Loan amounts can be forgiven for beneficiaries who spend their money on things like keeping their payrolls. But that will span about eight weeks, he said.

"I suspect that the losses that radio stations will incur in the next 12 to 18 months will be considerable," Stone said. Many "will not be able to survive." They will not have the liquidity to survive. There will be no buyer or financing, and the only other option is to log out. ”

Another chain, Indianapolis-based Emmis Communications and owner of eight radio stations, obtained a loan of $ 4.75 million through the SBA program, according to a SEC document. "Loan funds may only be used for payroll costs, costs used to continue group benefits for health care, mortgage payments, rents, utilities, and interest on other debt obligations incurred prior to February 15, 2020," the company said in its presentation. "The Company intends to use as much of the Loan as possible for qualified expenses."

Shutterstock



The problem some newspapers and stations have come across is that they do not qualify for SBA loans, as they are part of larger chains that have more than 500 employees. For the past few weeks, a coalition of trade groups in the media industry, including the National Broadcasting Association and the News Media Alliance, has been lobbying Congress for a provision in the aid legislation that would make the networks more Large companies are eligible for the aid program if they have less than 500 employees by physical location of their businesses. That would be similar to a provision for the restaurant and hospitality industry that was included in the original CARES Act in March.

"Although these media outlets may be owned by larger groups, they operate independently," a bipatisan group of four senators: Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) and Senator John Boozman (R-AR) – wrote in a letter to Senate leaders.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"It is very important for us to address this problem, because these are the people who are on the front lines of giving us information about this crisis," Cantwell said on the floor of the Senate last week.

David Chavern, president and CEO of the News Media Alliance, which represents newspaper publishers, said one of the projections is that publishers will see a 50% decrease in the second quarter, and that was in addition to the problems that the industry has had even before crisis. Poynter.org has maintained a list of layoffs, pay cuts, and leave across the industry.

Although there have been many attacks on the media by political figures, that has not been a factor so far in driving the relief of local media. "We really haven't seen this be a really very partisan issue," Chavern said, comparing it to the common scenario in which voters express their disdain for Congress but "love their congressman."

The latest aid bill did not include the provision for local media, but business groups hope it can be included as part of the upcoming legislation, which is expected sometime in May.

Los Angeles Lakers offer for federal loan COVID-19 was "outrageous" for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

However, one of the new factors is the possible public reaction. That's what happened when certain recipients, such as Ruth's Shake Shack and Chris Steakhouse, received after getting SBA loans under the special provision for restaurants. They finally paid the money back, but public embarrassment is a warning sign for any media conglomerate that would benefit from small business loan funds, and the federal outlay is quickly running out. Even smaller companies like Axios, with nearly 200 employees, were criticized for getting a loan, as a scrutiny for why they couldn't access the capital of their existing investors. Axios announced Tuesday that it would return the funds.

That said, local media companies say they have a different story to tell.

Shutterstock



“Most of the stations operate by market. They operate like a small business, but they become a rule like big business, "said Robert Hubbard, division president of Hubbard Broadcasting, which owns radio stations in nine markets and television stations in six.

He said the advertising success has been a "large number", and the impact has been greater on radio than on television. The stations have laid off employees, he said. If SBA loans open up to a broader range of outlets, Hubbard could not yet say whether his company would seek access to such funds.

As states begin to reopen, there is an expectation that companies will have to advertise, even if they mean they are back online. However, the economy is likely to not only accelerate as it was.

"I don't know what the Americans' appetites will be," Hubbard said. “It is not that everyone is going to be left with nothing. There is something in between (between the quick reopening and the stay in the home), and I don't know what it will be. "

Broadcasters and publishers are pushing for another route of help: federal advertising dollars. A group of more than 240 lawmakers sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to order federal agencies to spend their advertising dollars, estimated at $ 5 billion to $ 10 billion, in local media. They have not received any news yet, and there is a possibility that such advertising investment will be included in future legislation.

Stone of the Adams Radio Group believes that the industry, with federally licensed stations, needs more substantial relief from the government. He said that the situation of the stations has similarities with the airlines, which recently received an injection of loans to keep them operating for the next few months.

"You are going to have communities across the country that lose stations, which are essential especially in an emergency," he warned. "That is what we are facing."

Meanwhile, Stone is a spokesperson for an effort to enlist more than 10,000 stations Thursday for an emergency radio-thon, which will raise money for Feeding America.