Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado exceed 14,000

The number of deaths from Colorado coronavirus was 736 on Tuesday, with 14,316 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing in the state.

Some 784 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 72 had been discharged in the past 24 hours, according to data released Tuesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. .

Authorities estimate that the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the state is several times higher than test-confirmed infections, both by limited testing and by asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

At least 67,094 people have been tested for the virus, according to state data, which is updated daily. The state is evaluating 2,000 to 3,000 people per day, incident commander Scott Bookman said Tuesday, and authorities have set a goal to eventually screen 10,000 people per day.

The state is also working to recruit 50 additional epidemiologists and recruit volunteers to increase their ability to track contacts, a process in which officials work to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus by tracking confirmed movements. of patients before patients knew they were infected.

On Tuesday, the state was tracking 149 outbreaks in facilities like nursing homes, prisons, and factories.

The state has spent about $ 70 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mike Willis, director of the state's emergency operations center, said in a conference call with journalists Tuesday.

"That fluctuates every day," he said, adding later, "if we order [Personal Protective Equipment] and the provider can't deliver it, we cancel those orders and the number drops. If we find opportunities to buy PPE or other equipment needed to keep Colorado residents safe, the number will increase a little bit. ”

Colorado on Monday lifted its stay-at-home order and allowed parts of the economy to reopen, issuing a 34-page public health order with detailed guidelines and standards for various activities and industries.

Loosening of restrictions does not apply in places with more restrictive local health orders, including Denver, Jefferson, Broomfield, Boulder, Adams, Arapahoe and Pitkin counties, which have extended their local home stay orders until May. .

Residents must follow the strictest guidelines issued for their area, Willis said.

"If your jurisdiction has imposed more or more restrictive measures, it is important to follow them," he said. "And if they haven't, it's important to follow the state guide."

Companies that violate the state public health order on reopening will receive cease and desist letters and could lose their licenses.

