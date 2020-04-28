Conclusions of a trend towards natural flood controls

Some communities in the heart of the USA USA They are taking a more natural approach to prevent the types of floods that have devastated the region in recent years.

As climate change brings more extreme weather conditions, the network of levees and walls that keep rivers like the Mississippi and Missouri under control have been under great stress.

The emerging idea is to let rivers behave more naturally rather than just trying to control them.

Findings from an Associated Press review:

OUT OF THE PATH OF DAMAGE

The St. Louis suburb of Arnold, Missouri, bought hundreds of houses that once bordered the Meramec River, which flows into the Mississippi. It is an example of the steps taken by various cities to give rivers more room for expansion.

Houses are cleaned and the land is allowed to return to wetlands. Or used for parks, which can occasionally flood with little damage.

Davenport, Iowa, has resisted building a levee between the city from the Mississippi River, relying instead on a park and a 300-acre swamp.

EXPANDING THE PATH

An alternative under consideration in rural areas is to move the levees backward, giving rivers a wider path so that overflows or gaps are less likely.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

In Atchison County, Missouri, several homeowners are negotiating the sale of more than 500 acres of farmland so a levee can be redirected. Authorities hope the project can serve as a model for other places where levees are vulnerable.

Some homeowners contend that the real problem is how the US Army Corps of Engineers. USA Regulates the flow of water in the river. They want rebuilt and reinforced damaged levees.

GOVERNMENT THAT GETS ON BOARD

The Army Corps has been identified with artificial infrastructure as dams and dams for more than a century, but is showing interest in natural alternatives. Congress has ordered the Corps to consider them.

"We are definitely trying to make sure that we are giving these characteristics a fair shake up," said Maria Wegner, senior policy adviser for the Corps headquarters in Washington, DC

A new Corps plan for the Lower Meramec River, hit by three record floods since August 2015, supports wetland restoration and property purchases.

——

Follow John Flesher on Twitter: @johnflesher.

—-

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.