Concerns over meat supply chain grow after processing plant outbreaks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – These days there are new concerns about the security of the nation's food supply chain. Last week, several major meat processors closed their doors due to coronavirus infections among workers, affecting people across the country.

The San Francisco Marin Food Bank feeds nearly 3,000 households each day, an increase of 70 percent more than when the pandemic occurred. Therefore, it is not surprising that a large donation on Monday from Foster Farms' frozen chicken is put to good use.

"Right now we have been able to stock up," said Barbara Abbott, V.P. of the supply chain. "But we are concerned as of this week. Just reading about the number of packers in the country that may be closing for a short period of time to get ahead of this crisis. "

Those packers include the workforce at several large Midwest processing plants that produce chicken and pork for large retail supermarkets. They are temporarily closing because hundreds of workers have been infected with COVID-19. Infections spread through large packing houses because many employees work side by side.

Companies are struggling to find ways to create more distance or protective barriers between them. But now, with no way to process the meat, some ranchers have had to slaughter large numbers of animals.

"We are having trouble taking them to food banks because there is no refrigeration there. So what is happening is that the products are being destroyed. And it is a terrible thing," said Marc Perrone, president of UFCW, the union that represents the factory workers.

So what could this mean for the Bay Area meat supply? Local butchers say they already saw a surge in demand when the shelter in place started.

“From the beginning, there was a lot of panic buying. People literally bought everything from our shelves, "said David Fleming. He works as a butcher manager at Fatted Calf in San Francisco, which sells high-end meats.

But Fleming says that after an initial wave of shopping, things have calmed down a bit as money becomes tight. Trust that real supply is strong, but even temporary interruptions in the supply chain will affect availability and prices.

"I think there is going to be a swing," he said. "I think in the beginning people will need really cheap things because frankly, people will run out of money."

But eventually, Fleming thinks this experience will bring much-needed changes to his industry.

"The need to get away from meat for consumption has been there for a long time, and this just makes it obvious," Fleming said.