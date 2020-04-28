Health officials are reporting 13 new cases of coronavirus in Collin County and a total of 196 current cases.

So far, 676 people have tested positive for COVID-19 there, 463 of whom have recovered.

Twenty-nine people in the county who have the virus are hospitalized, while 167 are self-isolating in their homes.

As for those who tested negative, that number is 6,853. Health officials are currently monitoring 1,045 who may have COVID-19.

Seventeen Collin County residents have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 testing is now available to qualified individuals at the following facilities, who have their own criteria to meet prior to testing. Additionally, an online or telephone display is required through the listed healthcare entities. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Trial supplies are limited.

Systems of health

Independent emergencies and urgent care

Legacy ER: 972.731.5151

Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020

iCare: 214.407.8668

Medco Frisco: 469,707.8447

Medco Plano: 469.747.0164

Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400

Elite Care: 972.378.7878

FasterCare: 972.234.3299

Primary care physicians

Other options

Baylor Plano. Text "BEST,quot; to 88408. Baylor will send an application to your phone to begin an electronic visit.

Children's Health or call 844-424-4537.

Your medical care (located in Anna, Texas)

Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Just quote; Walk ins are not accepted.

Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in and around Dallas)

Patients should present the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or more

First responders, healthcare workers and DART drivers can be tested without symptoms.

