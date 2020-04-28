So far, 676 people have tested positive for COVID-19 there, 463 of whom have recovered.
Twenty-nine people in the county who have the virus are hospitalized, while 167 are self-isolating in their homes.
As for those who tested negative, that number is 6,853. Health officials are currently monitoring 1,045 who may have COVID-19.
Seventeen Collin County residents have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 testing is now available to qualified individuals at the following facilities, who have their own criteria to meet prior to testing. Additionally, an online or telephone display is required through the listed healthcare entities. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Trial supplies are limited.
Systems of health
Independent emergencies and urgent care
- Legacy ER: 972.731.5151
- Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020
- iCare: 214.407.8668
- Medco Frisco: 469,707.8447
- Medco Plano: 469.747.0164
- Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400
- Elite Care: 972.378.7878
- FasterCare: 972.234.3299
Primary care physicians
Other options
- Baylor Plano. Text "BEST,quot; to 88408. Baylor will send an application to your phone to begin an electronic visit.
- Children's Health or call 844-424-4537.
- Your medical care (located in Anna, Texas)
- Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Just quote; Walk ins are not accepted.
- Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in and around Dallas)
- Patients should present the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or more
- First responders, healthcare workers and DART drivers can be tested without symptoms.
