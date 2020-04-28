College sports with no income are looking for ways to "weather this storm,quot;

As the new coronavirus pandemic overturned sports in the United States, the governing bodies in charge of making radical and drastic decisions often guided each other. Once a league or event opted for a major adjustment, going from limiting fans to outright cancellation, others quickly followed suit, and their decisions now seem simpler and more expected.

So in the past few weeks, when Old Dominion canceled its wrestling program and Cincinnati cut men's soccer, fear of similar decisions reverberated among Division I coaches of income-free sports programs.

"It's one of those things, where you say," Man, is that an omen of the next six months, of what's going on here? "Brian Wiese, the men's soccer coach at Georgetown, said." To some extent, it could be. I hope it isn't. "

In the wake of the pandemic, sports directors and universities face significant financial uncertainty due to cancellations and the economic recession. They are concerned about losing donations and decreasing enrollment. Athletic departments received a much smaller distribution from the NCAA after the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament, a major revenue generator. Questions about how and when the college football season can be safely played exacerbate that concern.

Without football, the athletic departments of major shows would lose millions in television and attendance revenue. Smaller programs would miss out on warranty game payments. Departments that rely on student fees may not have that influx if students cannot be on campus in the fall. Some athletic departments have already implemented pay cuts and leave to ease financial strain, but sports offerings could also be in jeopardy.

The Group of Five conferences recently submitted an application asking NCAA President Mark Emmert to temporarily relax some regulatory requirements, including the minimum of 16 sports programs for Division I status. Another 22 conferences, all outside of Power Five asked the NCAA for similar relief, according to Rob Kehoe, director of college programs for United Soccer Coaches. In opposition, the leaders of numerous coaching associations signed a letter to the conference commissioners. Implementing an exemption to facilitate this regulation would have opened the door to program cancellations across the country.

The NCAA Division I Council met on Friday and said it would consider some legislative changes, but the request to adjust sports sponsorship minimums should be removed from that list. Schools can apply for exemptions related to sports sponsorship minimums on an individual basis.

"We will prioritize the well-being of students and athletes and balanced opportunities with lower costs associated with administering college sports," M. Grace Calhoun, chair of the Division I Council and athletic director of the Division, said in a statement. University of Pennsylvania, "but a general exemption from sports sponsorship requirements is inconsistent with our values ​​and will not be considered."

Soccer and men's basketball are often the only programs that make a profit, and soccer can often offset the expense of all non-tax sports at a university. According to the latest data from the Department of Education, soccer at Auburn University benefits from about $ 47 million. All programs outside of men's soccer and basketball cost the department a combined total of $ 25 million.

"College football, I think we all know, is important to the overall health and financial viability of an athletic department," said Maryland athletic director Damon Evans.

After Old Dominion cut the fight, athletic director Camden Wood Selig said in a statement that "the decision became even clearer during this coronavirus crisis, which we know will have a significant impact on future athletic budgets," at the time who cited a six-month study. The program by an external consultant. Cincinnati's athletic director John Cunningham's statement on reducing men's soccer referred to "this time for deep challenges and widespread uncertainty,quot; without explicitly mentioning the coronavirus.

Cancellations like these have raised questions about the generous spending within men's soccer and basketball programs. For major athletic departments, eliminating an entire program with no revenue could cost the same as cutting a fraction of the football budget. Where a department chooses to make this cut can indicate what its leaders value, and the perceived success of an athletic director is generally based on the school's performance in men's soccer and basketball.

"If the program was viable before this happened, then it will be viable after this happens," said David Berri, a sports economist and professor in southern Utah. "That suggests to me that what is happening here is that athletic directors are using this as an excuse.

"I just don't buy the argument that, in response to a temporary crisis, you need to cut an entire program. If you were interested in cutting things, there are things in men's soccer and basketball that you could cut."

With much of the decision-making out of their control, team coaches with no income plan to proactively minimize their own program expenses to protect the future of their sports.

"What I saw in the bursting of the dot-com bubble, there were problems with income," said Thom Glielmi, the former Stanford men's gymnastics coach. “Many programs were in jeopardy and budgets were being cut. They had to buckle up and find a way to be less heavy, so I think that's what's next. "

Compared to 59 programs in 1982, only 15 men's gymnastics teams remain in Division I. Those schools produce the majority of athletes on the US national team. USA Some stay in their university cities to train as postgraduates, so any reduction in programs could harm not only sport at the university level but also at the elite level.

In 2016, the NCAA reported that more than 400 members of the US Olympic team. USA They were future, current, or past college athletes.

"The funding model, generated largely through soccer, supports a pretty important mission for our society," said Central Florida athletic director Danny White, referring to that Olympic pipeline. "I hope that we can find ways to protect it as we hope to protect all kinds of things that are important to our society as we go through these challenging months."

Some sports have begun to discuss creative measures to save costs. Men's gymnastics has considered organizing one or two virtual competitions, where athletes would compete from their own gyms with judges who work remotely. Women's gymnastics has discussed slightly shortening the season.

The cost of travel is also a concern in men's soccer, which could see biased schedules toward more regional clashes. Furman, a small private school in South Carolina that has produced multiple players for the US national team. It has games scheduled at George Mason and American University this fall. While those games are still planned, coach Doug Allison said, "That kind of trip could be in jeopardy."

With many programs facing similar limitations, Wiese said the men's soccer coaches have considered creating "a national database, almost like a transfer portal for games," because many schools may need to restructure their schedules with games that don't require flights or hotels.

"There are no bad ideas right now," said Kerrie Turner, Bowling Green women's gymnastics coach and president of the sports coaches association. "Everything is on the table. One thing the coaching associations felt strongly about was lobbying for the NCAA, the conference commissioners, the ADs, to really try to commit to not cutting back on sports. Because there are ways to weather this storm. "

But with athletic departments struggling to raise funds, radical cuts could be seen as a quick fix. Proposals like the one suggested by the Group of Five are "very, very troubling," said Mike Moyer, executive director of the National Association of Wrestling Coaches, before the NCAA released a statement on the matter.

The success of a show is not going to "make anyone bulletproof," Wiese said, referring to the New Mexico men's soccer team that was eliminated in 2018, despite 12 appearances in NCAA tournaments since 2000. But the coaches hope that their efforts to reduce the load will help their own programs and the future of their sports.

"You always want to consider what's best for the sport, how you can isolate your program and help other programs succeed," said Maryland wrestling coach Alex Clemsen. "So every time you see a strong negative potential financial impact, if your Spidey sense doesn't kick in, I think you're probably a little out of touch with reality."

