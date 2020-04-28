Clapperboard "No Time To Die" to be auctioned to support UK NHS – Up News Info

Eon Productions offers James Bond fans the opportunity to own a piece of history by auctioning off a signed clapperboard from the latest movie, No time to die, with revenue earmarked to support the UK National Health Service.

The signers include director Cary Joji Fukunaga, producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, singer Billie Eilish, who recorded the title track, and starring Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ana De Armas, and more.

The film was released through MGM and Universal this month, but, as Up News Info exclusively revealed, it was delayed to November due to the pandemic.

The main bid was £ 12,000 ($ 15,000) at press time, and the Bonhams auction will end tomorrow, April 29, at 12:03 PM BST (4:03 AM PST).

The UK has seen a significant number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, exceeding 150,000 and 20,000 respectively, at the time of writing. The NHS is the frontline of the country's battle against the virus.