Cinemas like Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse won't reopen in Texas this weekend despite new orders – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Several theaters have announced that they will not be open this weekend in Texas despite new executive orders from Governor Greg Abbott allowing the reopening of nonessential businesses on Friday, May 1.

On Monday, Abbott said he will allow the state's stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday, paving the way for companies to slowly reopen with social distancing guidelines.

Under the executive order, companies such as retail stores, restaurants, shopping malls and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen, but at 25% of capacity.

While some companies are breathing a sigh of relief, others believe the time is not yet right to reopen as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Plano-based Cinemark said Monday its goal is to reopen in mid-summer "depending on health and safety regulations as well as availability of studio content." The company mentioned Christopher Nolan's TENET on July 17 as the first currently scheduled release.

Alamo Drafthouse also said it would not reopen this weekend. "This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly," the company said in a statement.

Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill tweeted that it would also not reopen its theaters this Friday. "We look forward to reopening our theaters safely … While it won't be May 1st, we hope to see you soon."

Abbott said Friday's business reopening is the first phase to restart the Texas economy. If the plans go well, the second phase is expected to start on May 18.

The second phase would allow to reopen barber shops, hairdressers and gyms. This phase would also allow companies to possibly increase their capacity from 25% to 50%.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources