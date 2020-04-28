Cinema reopens in France on stream, Festival Ban Extended, Pro Sports Nixed until September – Up News Info

French theaters won't be able to reopen before at least June 2, while the ban on festivals and events attracting more than 5,000 people was extended until September. That includes the 2019-2020 professional soccer season, a huge draw for broadcasters. France Prime Minister Edouard Philippe made the remarks in a speech to the National Assembly in Paris this afternoon as he outlined the government's plan to lift the confinement restrictions on the coronavirus.

The relaxation of the French blockade was scheduled to begin on May 11 and the plan is to keep that date. However, Philippe cautioned that if the number of new COVID-19 cases is not within projected daily levels by the end of next week, the blockade could be extended.

Related story Clapperboard signed & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; will be auctioned to support the UK National Health Service

French President Emmanuel Macron announced two weeks ago that festivals would be banned until at least mid-July, effectively blocking the Cannes Film Festival, the only place among major local summer events. The next day, the festival said it was unlikely to continue "in its original form," but said it was exploring contingencies to make Cannes 2020 "real, one way or another."

As for theaters, there has been little progress. When Macron spoke on April 13, he said they were closed until further notice. Today Philippe said they would not return to action before June 2, marking what the government calls the start of Phase 2 of a phasing out of restrictions that will last until the start of summer.

Philippe did not elaborate on the reopening plans, but said the situation would be re-evaluated after the first phase begins on May 11. It is then that some schools, offices and shops will be able to return to business with social distancing measures. site. France has been on the block since March 17 and, in terms of box office, it has been the most affected by the European majors, with -36% in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2019.

Theaters, concert halls, museums, bars, cafes, restaurants, and beaches are also in limbo before June 2.

