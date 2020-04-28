Home Entertainment Cincinnati Mom hires Strippers for 14-year-old birthday party – Livestreams It !!

A Cincinnati mom is currently being investigated by child protective services, according to MTO news. The mother allegedly hired two strippers to perform at her son's 14th birthday party, and posted photos and videos of the incident online.

The incident occurred during the COVID-19 quarantine of 2020, while the city was closed and citizens were urged to carry out "social distancing."

The mother decided to surprise her son and his friends by hiring two strippers who would perform for the children and give the teens lap dances. According to the mother, sexual contact between the children and the strippers was not allowed.

