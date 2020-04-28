Cincinnati Mom hires Strippers for 14-year-old birthday party – Livestreams It !!

A Cincinnati mom is currently being investigated by child protective services, according to MTO news. The mother allegedly hired two strippers to perform at her son's 14th birthday party, and posted photos and videos of the incident online.

The incident occurred during the COVID-19 quarantine of 2020, while the city was closed and citizens were urged to carry out "social distancing."

The mother decided to surprise her son and his friends by hiring two strippers who would perform for the children and give the teens lap dances. According to the mother, sexual contact between the children and the strippers was not allowed.

But images from the event show that children were allowed to grope adult dancers.

Look:

When the video and images started to go viral, people questioned why a mother would organize such a "inappropriate,quot; party for a child. The mother didn't seem to think there was a problem, she claims that as long as there was no sexual intercourse between the children and the dancers, it was all a lot of fun. Look at his answer:

Unfortunately for her mother, several people contacted the Cincinnati Department of Children's Services and reported her actions.

MTO News contacted the department as well as the Cincinnati Police Department for comment on any pending investigations. They offered no comment.

Here is a video showing teens dancing on the lap of the strippers. Warning: very graphic images:

LINK TO VIDEO – Warning contains graphic content